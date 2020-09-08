LOCAL NEWS

Ron Adamson’s “The Libby Chainsaw Event” partner with KPFL

3rd annual event to raise much need funds and awareness for Kootenai Pets for Life

Submitted by The Libby Chainsaw Event

Ron Adamson works on a chainsaw carving during his first annual “The Libby Chainsaw Event,” held in downtown Libby. The Libby Chainsaw Event 2020 will be in its 3rd year. Photo provided by Montanian.com

Ron Adamson’s 3rd Annual “The Libby Chainsaw Event” will partner with Kootenai Pets for Life (a 501c3 non-profit) this weekend, September 11-13, for live carving and to sell chainsaw carved art, and to generate awareness, educate the public about the function of KPFL and raise much needed monies to support the community’s no kill animal shelter.

KPFL and Adamson will be on location in the parking lot at Bill’s Auto Repair across from Cabinet Mountain Brewery on Mineral Avenue in Libby during the 4 day event, which will culminate in a $2 per ticket raffle for numerous themed gift baskets and live chainsaw carving demonstration and chainsaw carving art sale by Adamson and other carvers. KPFL is also hosting a silent online auction for multiple big ticket items including a wine refrigerator, a handmade quilt and framed photography by well-known local photographer Yvonne Resch. Adsmson is serving as auctioneer. Check out both Kootenai Pets for Life and Ron Adamson’s “The Libby Chainsaw Event” on Facebook for updates and more details.

Some of the items in the gift baskets raffle include: gift certificates for local merchants, tattoo and restaurants, a rod and reel, home goods and small kitchen appliances, and pet related items.

Those who cannot attend the event can donate to KPFL through Facebook, dropping off a donation at the shelter or by mail. Donations for the gift basket raffle and silent auction will be ongoing this coming week, and greatly appreciated.

All proceeds from KPFL fundraising efforts goes to the maintenance of the shelter and to feed, spay and neuter, microchip and vaccinate pets that are adopted through the shelter. A portion of the proceeds from sales of wood carvings and other art from Adamson’s event will also be donated to KPFL.

“This event replaces what would have been our 19th Annual Bow Wow Bash that was canceled due to the Covid-19 virus and is a win for everyone,” said KPFL Director, Faith Lee. “Ron has served as a volunteer auctioneer for our annual Bow Wow Bash for many years, now. We are so happy to have this opportunity to partner with him again this year.”

The Covid-19 virus has affected everyone in one way or another, and this event is following Health Department guidelines for social distancing, mask requirements, and hand sanitizing stations, Adamson said.

Like so many who plan and host annual events, he decided to put his annual chainsaw carving demonstration and auction on hold not long after the virus outbreak, too, and until more information about the virus and State and local health regulations would allow him to have his event.

“It has been a disappointing year for those of us who spend the better part of a year planning for annual events like our two groups,” Adamson said. “I make my living as an artist and the folks at KPFL depend on the Bow Wow Bash to raise money for the shelter. This last minute decision seemed like a good way to help one another and foster goodwill in the community. I am happy to offer my event again this year as a platform for them to raise the money they need to provide a humane shelter for pets that need to be cared for and, hopefully, adopted.”

It has been frustrating and up in the air whether we would be able to have any event at all, he said.

“We became hopeful it might happen, but quickly realized, if was a go, it would be a much scaled down show this year due to travel restrictions caused by the virus. We already knew our regular international carvers would not be able to make it, and some of our out of state carvers canceled early on after the virus hit. Now, it looks like it will be me, my son and fellow carver Jeff Adamson, and possibly two other carvers who want to join in to help KPFL meet their fundraising goal and sell our carvings and other art,” Adamson said.

This year’s theme for Adamson’s annual chainsaw carving event was intended to be a celebration of and thanks for Libby’s more than 40 years of supporting local artists, he said.

“The Libby Chamber of Commerce launched my art career all those years ago when they held their annual art show and auction in the gym at what is now the Memorial Events Center,” Adamson explained.

“Libby was in its heyday with the lumber mill running at full force. The economy was strong and our community was thriving. It was my first time to attend an art auction, and it was standing room only. It went really well for everyone who participated that day, and Libby has continued to come up with numerous ways to support the arts and local artists. It sparked my dream to have a home-based art studio and business and one day start a chainsaw carving event in my hometown. Libby has given me all that and more.”

Now in its third year, Adamson noted “The Libby Chainsaw Event” is a reality because of volunteers and local and other sponsors as well as tremendous talent of the chainsaw carvers and those who buy their art.

Similarly, a group of concerned citizens had a dream and joined forces in 2001 for a good and necessary cause to create an all volunteer, no kill animal shelter for the Libby and Troy communities. The reality of their efforts is Kootenai Pets for Life.

What both Adamson and KPFL say they have discovered through their respective ventures is there is no limit to what can be accomplished in a small town such as Libby with community support, love and volunteerism.