BUSINESS NEWS

Flash 56 in Libby to hold Grand Opening on March 13

By Brian Baxter

Owner, Michelle Barney is excited to announce the Grand Opening of her new shop, Flash 56 on Friday, the thirteenth of March. The new custom embroidery shop specializes in DGT, or direct to garment printing. The amazing new laser machines can print on hats and apparel. Also included in her repertoire of artwork applications are vinyl heat press, rhinestones, sublimation, and screen printing. The event on Friday, the thirteenth of March will begin at 3 pm and start off with a ribbon cutting, and include food and drinks. The new business is now a member of the Libby Chamber of Commerce and is located at 118 West 3rd Street in Libby. The phone number is 406-291-0338, and the email is michelle@Flash56LLC.com. Also see the Facebook page at Flash56.

The view from the shop is amazing. From her desktop, Michelle has an incredible view out of 14 foot high windows of the Cabinet Mountain Range, highlighting from Scenery Mountain to Treasure Mountain, and on to Bigloaf, Bachman, and Snowshoe Peak. Michelle Barney, who is a Libby native remembers coming into the old Magic Cleaners building with her mom and always noticing the tall black top hat structure that was atop the roof in those days. Now, this will be her office and shop. There is a nice selection of Boonie hats on the shelves made by native Libby son Eric Nyberg, and some Krinklehorn caps as well. Michelle is putting a lot of effort into a nice appearance for her shop, and is totally behind the movement in Libby to present itself well to both residents and visiting folks, which she sees as an economic, cultural, and eco-tourism benefit. Miss Barney takes pride in her community and her shop, and even the name Flash 56, has a special emphasis.

The Flash, is a D.C. Comics character that is a superfast super-hero, and a member of the Justice League. And 56 is our Lincoln County code and license plate tag. On the back of her business cards it states, be the hero of your own story. When asked to elaborate on that phrase, Michelle told this reporter her take as she said, “To me being your own hero is about rising to the occasion and being the best you can be. Striving toward being a hero in your own life means living with purpose and conviction, helping others,

nd being a leader.”

Correction: Ultra-Classic Car Wash, Detail Shop, & Laundromat

By Mckenzie Williams

Husband and wife, Lee and Becky Odegaard, and Mike Odegaard are owners of Ultra Classic Car Wash, Laundromat, and Detail Shop. The Odegaard’s saw the Laundromat for sale and saw nothing but potential and decided to purchase and make the move to Libby.

“We bought the business back in March of 2013 because both Lee and Mike saw the potential in it. Lee and I lived in Washington for awhile and Mike was living in Big Fork but we are all three from Montana.” said Becky in an email to the Montanian.

Their business features Laundromat, with many services included. Drop-off with same day pick-up, self serve facilities and delivery services for only $2.

“We don’t charge senior citizens for delivery services.” said Becky.

Last summer, the owners invested in 14 new machines, five dryers and nine washers. Those include a new 60 pound washer and a 75 pound dryer. They have various price washers and dryer to fit anyone’s budget.

The environment is friendly and offers seating and room to fold. They provide coffee, snacks, T.V., and a book exchange for their customers. In addition they have Wi-Fi, and are open 7-days a week with attendant on duty at all times.

That’s not all Ultra-Classic offers they also have a Car Wash, which is all at the same location. There is 3 self serve stalls.

“Our carwash has three self serve bays, that includes one big enough for RV’s and semi’s.” Odegaard told the Montanian.

New to the business is their very popular Automatic Car Wash which has various options to fit your needs. The Automatic Ultra Classic Car Wash is open 24 hours a day, with prices ranging from $6 to $12 .

If you feel like you need and extra scrub, Ultra Classic offers detailing services provided by certified detailers. The Detail shop is open six days a week, with great rates.

Ultra– Classic is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 12 until 6 p.m.

For more information please call 293-8131.

Lee and Mike Odegaard pose for a photo in their Ultra Classic Automotive Detailing shop. Photo by McKenzie Williams, the Montanian.