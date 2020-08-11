BUSINESS NEWS

Voting in the

upcoming election

“Once the ballots arrive to our office, they are treated exactly the same, whether they are absentee or regular mail-in” Riggleman told the Montanian. “every Affidavit envelope needs to have a valid signature.”

The Affidavit envelope is outside the envelope that the actual ballot is enclosed in, it is the one that contains a signature line. When a person registers, a specific number is assigned to them. If that number does not match the one on file, or , If there is no signature on the Affidavit envelope, the ballot is automatically invalid.

“Sometimes, the signature does not match with the one we have on file, in that case, we begin to investigate the reason” Riggleman said. The most common reason for this kind of irregularity is when a husband and wife send in the ballot for each other. “and sometimes peoples signatures change with time” Riggleman said. “we make every attempt to validate every signature on every ballot we receive.”

Only after a ballot is verified by its affidavit signature, is the inner ballot envelope is opened. The officially appointed election judges then sort the ballots into groups of 25. At this point, the ballots have not yet been counted, just verified. These are then saved for election day. Every batch of ballots has a report . Every batch of ballots is checked with the affidavit envelope count to make sure it agrees. Once the election judges have determined that the ballot is valid, they will label it as such.

On election day, when the ballots are counted, the election judges have to actually break the numbered plastic lock on the ballot box. Every single use lock is numbered. By requiring that each box of ballots is locked every night with single use lock, the election office can assure that those ballots are verified and secure. They are kept locked and all counted on election day.

Riggleman, was clear to remind us all that these regulations are standard across the state of Montana. Every state has its separate election regulations. However, as Riggleman pointed out, many of the guidelines are federally mandated. “The National registration act which records which voters are ‘active’ or ‘inactive’ is standard across the whole country.

“ I would like to send a shout out of thanks to all of the postmasters of our area” Riggleman said, “they have gone the extra mile, actually walked the ballots to us” she said.

This year ballots will be sent out to all active voters on October 8 for the November 3 election. “If someone has not received their ballot by the October 15, they should give us a call here at the election office” Riggleman said.

Leigh Riggleman and the Lincoln county Elections office staff are working hard to ensure that the upcoming election is fair and accurate. If anyone has any questions, feel free to call the Lincoln County Election office at 283-2302.

By Moira Blazi, The Montanian

Cabinet View Ladies Golf League results

The Cabinet View Ladies Golf League met Wednesday, August 5, for a game of “Count the Even Holes.” Barb Mee and Dee Wright tied as winners of Group A, and Donna Havens won Group B. Low gross winner of Group A was Barb Mee, and Donna Havens was winner of Group B. Low net for Group A was Anna Guthrie, and Shirley Chase won Group B. All women are welcome to join us on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at Cabinet View.

Submitted by Shirley Chase

Libby Public Schools

needs

Substitutes for the 2020-2021 school year

Each school year there has a need for substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, and custodians in the Libby Public Schools. If you wish to substitute in the Libby Public Schools for the upcoming school year, please stop by the Superintendents Office at 724 Louisiana Avenue. First-time substitutes will need to complete an application packet and finger-print background check. Returning subs must update their employment file yearly.

The District will assume that you are no longer interested in substituting if your information is not updated before August 21.Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Libby Public Schools is hosting a Substitute Workshop on Tuesday, August 11, in the Central Administration Building from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All individuals interested in becoming a substitute for teachers, paraprofessionals, and secretaries are welcome to attend this informative session.

All substitute information must be updated yearly.

Submitted by Ellen

Gianforte & Juras visit Libby at Hecla during their Montana Comeback Tour

On July 15 Greg Gianforte and his running mate Kristen Juras visited Libby at Hecla Mining Co. To introduce their Montana Comeback Plan. Gianforte is running Republican for Governor. For more information or to submit your input visit montanabusinessplan.com Photo courtesy of Travis Hall.