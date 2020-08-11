BUSINESS NEWS

Lincoln County Community Foundation now accepting grant

applications

The Lincoln County Community Foundation will begin taking applications for grants from eligible 501c3 non-profits in south Lincoln County beginning September 1, 2020 and ending September 30, 2020, according to local foundation chairperson, Paula Darko-Hensler. The grants are funded with the earnings from and endowment held with the Montana Community Foundation. Each year the local Lincoln County Community Foundation board goes through an application process to select grant recipients for about $9500 in grant monies.

Last year’s recipients were: Kootenai Kiwanis Student Stand Down, Troy After School Program, Lincoln County Christmas, Heritage Museum. Troy Museum, Troy School District Track Project, U-Serve Libby, Libby Senior Center, Libby Community Garden, Yaak Valley Forest Council, and The Farmer’s Market at Libby. Darko-Hensler stated that “LCCF has given over $200,000 in grants to south Lincoln County Non-profits. This has been possible with a little over $200,000 in the LCCF endowment fund. The amount given has surpassed the amount in the endowment!!! Our dream is to grow the endowment so that non-profits will not have to fundraise and can instead focus on their mission to serve Libby and Troy into the future.”

Should you wish to donate or gift to the LCCF it can be done several ways. A donation of cash, a planned gift such as a life insurance policy, or part of an estate in your will are possible ways. There are tax advantages for planned giving and corporations to donate to LCCF. Should you wish to donate to LCCF, contact Paula Darko-Hensler and she would be happy to visit with you about giving. “This way of giving is a permanent way to have the gift remain in Lincoln County and keep on giving to future generations. The only way I can gift LCCF in a sizeable way is through my estate and I have it set up to transfer assets in my will to LCCF” said Darko-Hensler. “Many people give this way, as a form of endowed giving.”

To get a grant application, go to the Montana Community Foundation website, mtcf.org and follow the “about” tab at the top of the page. The downloadable application will be found under local community foundations: Lincoln County Community Foundation. Completed applications must be mailed and postmarked no later than September 30 2020. Questions should be directed to Paula Darko-Hensler at pdhenser@gmail.com.

Roundup for

Safety grant to help with

water rescues

A $5,000 Roundup for Safety grant to David Thompson Search & Rescue (DTSAR) in Libby, will provide dry suits and wet gear duffle bags for the Boat/Swift Water Unit that responds to water- based incidents on rivers and lakes. Rescue swimmers respond to incidents where swift water is involved in all seasons and can encounter ice or water temperatures of 34’F during the cold months. Crews say high quality full body dry suits are integral to their safety and rescue operations.

In addition to the Search and Rescue grant, Flathead Electric Cooperative’s Roundup for Safety Board also awarded grants for the following safety related community projects, bringing the total awarded at the February meeting to $10,160:

Roundup for Safety is a voluntary program for Flathead Electric Cooperative members who allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the next dollar, with the extra money going into a fund for community nonprofit safety projects. The Co-op is grateful to all who participate in enhancing the safety of our community. For additional information about the program, call Wendy Ostrom Price at 406-751-1820 or visit www.flatheadelectric.com/roundup.

Cabinet Peaks Medical

Center

continuing to upgrade equipment

Heart disease, such as coronary heart disease, heart attack, congestive heart failure, and congenital heart disease, is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S. Various tests may be needed to diagnose heart disease; one of the tests that may be required is a stress test. CPMC Cardiopulmonary is excited to announce the arrival of a new and improved cardiac stress testing treadmill.

A stress test, sometimes called a treadmill test or exercise test, helps a doctor find out how well your heart handles work. As your body works harder during the test, it requires more oxygen, so the heart must pump more blood. The test can show if the blood supply is reduced in the arteries that supply the heart. It also helps doctors know the kind and level of exercise appropriate for an individual patient. The stress testing treadmill at CPMC allows for a nuclear stress test or a stress echo test.

The updated machine also has the capability to run Stress ABI’s (Ankle Brachial Index) Testing. ABI is a simple test that compares the blood pressure in the upper and lower limbs. “Adding ABI’s to our current services is a huge benefit for our patients,” states Sarah Hogan, RHT. “It will reduce the need to travel out of the area and is a more in-depth test than the ABI’s that had been used in the past. Anytime we, here at CPMC, are able to increase and advance our services is a big win for our local community and surrounding area.”

At CPMC, the continuation of upgrades to the equipment used and the continuing education of employees allows for the highest quality of care to the patients they serve.

For more information on these tests, or the cardiopulmonary department, please call 283-7191.

Local Kootenai Thrift celebrates 1 year of business

Kootenai Thrift and Retail Outlet will be celebrating its one year anniversary on September 5th, 2020 from 10am-2pm. Kootenai Thrift and Retail Outlet is a small store located at 505 Mineral Ave Libby, MT 59923, across the street from First Montana Bank. The store sells art supplies, craft supplies, gifts and toys like drones, hover boards, Pokémon cards, clothes, bra’s, underwear, shoes, socks, and some thrift items. All used items sold through Kootenai Thrift and Retail Outlet support Kootenai Valley Christian School with 25% of each used item sold. “They believe in supporting our local school. Education is very important for the success of our young ones!”

They are celebrating with 10% off store wide and raffle prizes drawn throughout the day. Some of the random prizes include a brand new drone retailed at $169.99 and an art supply kit retailed at $59.99, to thank their customers for their loyal support during one of the most difficult years to be in business. “With the help of our community and the support of our customers we have successfully completed one year in business, thank you so much!” said Business Owner Nicole Rogerson.