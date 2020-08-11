Obituaries

Beverly J

Faria, 91,

of Troy

Beverly J. Faria, 91, passed away at her home on Lake Creek in Troy on August 18, surrounded by those who loved and cared for her. She was born September 18, 1928 in Pontiac, Mich. to James and Auzalia (Hayes) Hoover weighing 9.5 lbs and went to be with her Lord and Savior weighing 95 lbs. Beverly grew up in California and graduated from Hayward High School on June 13, 1946. Following high school, she worked at Hayward Poultry Produce and clerked at a feed store.

Beverly later moved to San Francisco where she met George Faria. They were married by a Justice of the Peace in Reno, Nev. on March 28, 1963. They made their home in California and started their own trucking business. They later moved to Idaho and then to Montana, finally settling in Troy. Beverly was a volunteer with home hospice for many years. She was also a faithful member of Troy United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her horses, dogs, ducks and gardening. She also hunted and seemed to always have at least one chicken! She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; and a brother, Jim.

Survivors include a niece, Sandi Cassassa; nephew, Terrel Cassassa; great-nephew, Sean Hoover; niece-in-law, Susan Hoover; and sisters-in-law, Sharmin Hoover and Alice Cassassa. There will be a private family Memorial Service for Beverly. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Will R.

Watson, 67, of Libby

Will R. Watson, 67, passed away peacefully on August 24, at his home in Libby with his loving wife Sandy at his side. He was born May 27, 1953 in Libby to Elbert and Mae Watson. He has 2 brothers Jim and Ron. Will graduated from Libby High School in June of 1972. He traveled from state to state after graduation seeking employment as a long haul truck driver. He worked for several years and finally returned home to Libby.

In 1986, Will started working as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Libby Street Department. In 1989 he met the “love of his life” Sandy Jordan. They were married May 1, 1995 and spent 32 years of enjoying life together and serving the Lord. He will be greatly missed by all.

Survivors include his wife Sandy, Libby; stepson Bob Holcomb (Liz), Vancouver, Wash.; stepdaughters Kim Holcomb, Spokane Valley, Wash.; Kelley Welty (Charles), Missoula; son-in-law Andy Jordan, Parker, Colo.; and grandchildren Jessika, Kyla, Nicole, Kyle and Katelynn.

Due to Covid19, services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 4, at the City of Libby Cemetery. A reception will follow outside Wilkinson Hall. Masks are welcome. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Jesse Ernest Scott, 60, of Troy

Jesse Ernest Scott, 60, died on Tuesday, August 25, at his home in Troy of natural causes. He was born on September 1, 1959 at Hot Springs, Montana to Lionel and Edith Scott.

Jesse was married to Sharron Pearsall Scott from 1976 until 2010. He married Peggy on November 16, 2013 in Libby. He worked at the Asarco Mine and Revette Troy Mine, and drove truck for Weinman Hauling and Chapel Cedar. He retired in 2010. Jesse was always cracking jokes, and loved playing with the grandkids. He was a teacher of life skills, lessons of life, and forestry skills.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Clifford, Aaron, Bobby, Carl and sisters Barbra, Edna, Mary, Mildred and Ardith.

Survivors include his wife Peggy Scott, Troy; children Jessie Scott (Daniele Wilson), Spring Creek, Nev; Misty Koch (Dan), Spring Creek, Nev.; stepson Kerry Breitenstein (Deziree), Glendive, Mont.; Tamara Breitenstein-Shaver, Spokane, Wash.; brothers Walt Scott, Buddy Scott and Tony Scott; grandchildren Taie Scott, Zachary Scott, Dakota Scott, Bailey Scott, unborn grandchild, Skyla Garrison and Hunter Garrison; great grandsons Crew Simpson, Graison Scott and Deluka Scott, Jaxson Woods and Brendan Simpson.

A Celebration of Life was held. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Funeral Notice: Jamie Orr, 56, of Libby

The family of Jamie Orr invites you all to a celebration of life for our loved, and missed momma. Saturday September 12 in Libby, Mont. at the Assemble of God Church at 11 a.m. (105 Collins. Ave.) Graveside services and reception to follow.

Reception will be at Fred Brown Pavilion a potluck, and time to share all the best Janie stories.

Please send any food questions to Tammy Shcept Monocor at 509-863-3818 or email scheppmoncor@gmail.com