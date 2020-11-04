BUSINESS NEWS

Learn how to eat well,

exercise well, and live well, Implementing healthy, sustainable changes to your daily nutrition and learning how to implement physical activity that is enjoyable can ultimately help you lose weight and feel better. Prevent is a lifestyle program that teaches and encourages you to make the modifications that can change the way you feel. This program is taught by CPMC’s Nicole Kapan, Registered Dietician, and targets people who are at risk for pre-diabetes and/or developing Cardiovascular Disease.

Nicole is happy to be starting classes again this year. “The PREVENT program began in Lincoln County over 9 years ago and has helped countless local people learn how to live longer, healthier lives. I am pleased we can continue to share this course with the public,” she stated.

The PREVENT course begins with a personal assessment by a Lifestyle Coach to determine the best guidance that will get life-long success. The 16 weeks to follow are known as the Core Sessions where participants attend weekly classes led by a Lifestyle coach; you will be in classes with others who have similar struggles and health concerns. The remainder of the program is tailored to help participants maintain the healthy lifestyles they were taught in the core sessions.

Adults are eligible if they are overweight, have medical clearance, and have one or more of the following risk factors: pre-diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or triglycerides, or have had gestational diabetes.

The next PREVENT program begins on January 11, 2021 and will be held every Monday from 5 – 6pm. If you are interested, please see your physician or call the Cabinet Peaks Diabetes and Nutrition Education Department at 283-7316.

The local PREVENT program is sponsored by Cabinet Peaks Medical Center and the Montana Cardiovascular Disease and Prevention Program.

The local PREVENT program na Cardiovascular Disease and Prevention Program.

Submitted by Kate Stephens

Cabinet Peaks Clinic welcomes new

Provider to help

manage

respiratory season

Cabinet Peaks Medical Clinic is thrilled to welcome William A. Gromko, M.D. to the care team at Cabinet Peaks Clinic Family Medicine.

Dr. Gromko joins the CPMC team with a plethora of experience in the family medicine realm including managing and providing care in practices in Washington and Montana, as well as running his own solo family practice. I now live in Kalispell. When I saw that Libby had a need for a part time doctor, and I was happy to oblige. The people here are blue collar, friendly, down to earth, and genuine,” stated Dr. Gromko.

Dr. Gromko is now taking patients at Cabinet Peaks Clinic Family Medicine for same day care, as well as patients with immediate needs who have a longer than optimal wait to see their primary care provider. He will be practicing at the Family Medicine clinic regularly through respiratory season, and then on an as needed basis in the future.

“We are very happy Dr. Gromko has decided to join our team,” stated Crystal Krabbenhoft, Clinic Operations Manager. “He has a wealth of knowledge and experience and makes a great addition to our care team here at the clinic.”

To schedule an appointment, please call Cabinet Peaks Clinic Family Medicine at 283-6850.

Submitted by Kate Stephens.

Conservation leader Erin Bell

finishing master’s studies

Libby, Mont. resident Erin Bell has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community. In mid-December 2020, Bell will conclude her master’s course of study with a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.

Since joining the GFP (Global Field Program) master’s in 2018, Bell has traveled to Belize, Hawai’i, engaged with global conservationists in action projects through a new online course, and conducted projects that have made a difference in the Libby area.

Throughout her time in the Global Field Program, Bell developed a Master Plan – a kind of personal mission statement for what she wanted to accomplish in the program. In many of her master’s courses, Bell designed projects that supported this plan, which culminated in a final portfolio, “Promoting Community Conservation by Conducting Original Research and Education,” presented in a Capstone course.

Bell works as a wildlife technician for the U.S. Forest Service. The GFP master’s degree and Earth Expeditions courses are designed for educators and other professionals from all disciplines and settings interested in making a difference in human and ecological communities. Applicants can be from anywhere in the United States or abroad. More information about the GFP is located at https://projectdragonfly.miamioh.edu/global-field-program/.

Submitted by Mary Jo Lahrmann

Yaak Valley Forest

Council and Save The Yellowstone Grizzly

The Yaak Valley Forest Council together with Save The Yellowstone Grizzly are offering a supplemental reward for the recent killing of a Yaak Valley grizzly bear.

An adult female grizzly bear was brutally killed in the Yaak Valley in late November. The killer or killers shot the bear, partially skinned and mutilated her before dumping the body in a driveway. At present, it is unknown if she had cubs.

A reward fund up to $50,000 plans to be added to the already-existing state reward fund for help leading to a conviction.

“Often called “the walking dead,” the tiny population of grizzly bears in northwest Montana’s Yaak Valley—the most endangered in the state – has grizzly advocates seeking to supplement the state and federal Reward/TIPS program for information leading to conviction for this crime,” stated Montana grizzly bear advocate, author, and activist Doug Peacock for Save The Yellowstone Grizzly. “Yaak grizzlies are already beset by an out-of-compliance high-volume through-hiker trail in their fragile habitat, a proposed mine beneath the Cabinet Mountains, and a Kootenai National Forest that seeks to implement clearcutting across four contiguous project areas totaling almost 250,000 acres without any Environmental Impact Statement—well, you get the picture—Yaak grizzlies need our help,” added Yaak Valley Forest Council Board Chair, author, and If you have information regarding this killing, call the state at: 1-800-TIP-MONT. “Please help us turn this around. There were an estimated 25 grizzlies remaining in the Yaak. Now that estimate is 24,” concluded author and activist Terry Tempest Williams of Save The Yellowstone Grizzly.

Donations to the reward fund can be made at: www.yaakvalley.org

Submitted by Aaron Peterson, Yaak Valley Forest Council

Flathead Electric

Co-op

provides

scholarship opportunity for student teachers

Flathead Electric Co-op is accepting applications for its $500 spring student-teaching scholarship through January 31. The scholarship opportunity is provided for students completing their education degree, while student teaching in Montana. The funding will be distributed in February.

To be eligible, the candidate (or their parent or legal guardian) must be a member of Flathead Electric Cooperative (served by the Co-op at their primary residence), and they must be attending an accredited post-secondary education institution in Montana. FEC offers scholarships for student teachers in both the spring and fall.

For more information or to apply, visit: www.flatheadelectric.com/scholarships.

Submitted by Wendy Ostrom Price

Winter Ecology Class in Libby Sat. Jan. 16

Come out into the world of winter wonder and join us for a relaxed, safe-space day studying the interactions of plants, organisms, and aquatic habitats. We will combine and inter-connect winter birding, winter botany, and the science and art of animal tracking and sign interpretation. Our small group, limited to eight participants will visit private land sites, roadside locations, birding viewpoints, and riverside / creek habitats. We will cover an area of diverse locations, by caravanning in our own rigs, stopping and hopping out at roadside stops, and taking a few short walks or mini-hikes of less than one mile round trip. During the day, we will also briefly discuss the history of David Thompson, and the Salish-Kootenai in the area.

We will be meeting at Riverfront Park at 9 a.m., Mountain Time. Riverfront Park is located on the southwest side of where highway 37 begins to cross the bridge in Libby, Montana. There are blue and white signs to the turnoff before you cross the bridge heading up towards Eureka. We’ll meet under the large timber frame shelter, and briefly go over the days plan. Please arrive with full gas tanks, water, lunch, appropriate layers and boots for the weather, hats and gloves for the extremities, binoculars, cameras, and any bird, track, and plant field guide books you might have. Bring snowshoes if you have them, in case of deeper snows. Wrap up time will be approx. 3 p.m. MTN Time.

This class is sponsored by Libby Hostel Base Camp ( libbyhostelbasecampairbnb.com), and is designed as a Covid-19 aware outdoor experience where we will all maintain safe distances. Our instructor for the day is college educated, with over 43 years of field experience in forestry, wildlife research, and land surveying, and over twenty years of teaching outdoor educational classes. For more information and To Register, email: b_baxter53@yahoo.com or call 406-291-2154.

Get out of the house and re-create in beautiful northwest Montana, get a little exercise, learn a bit, and have some fun!

Submitted by Brian Baxter

2021 Ice Fishing Classes

These classes are for the beginner or intermediate ice angler who wants to learn or improve their fishing skills. At the Zoom class you will learn about ice fishing gear, dressing to stay warm, and how to be safe on the ice. Saturday morning you will be fishing on the ice. See registration form for more details at . Cost is $20 and registrations forms must be mailed. Call Sara at (406) 444-5280 or email sarsmith@mt.gov with questions. For more information see registration form. Registration forms can be found here https://fwp.mt.gov/education/becoming-an-outdoors-woman.

Classes will be held on January 9 in Helena with required Zoom class Thursday, Jan. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30p.m.

Jan. 23 in Missoula (Frenchtown Pond) with required Zoom class Thursday, Jan. 21 6:30 to 8:30p.m.

Montana FWP.