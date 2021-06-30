BUSINESS NEWS

New Business: Jason Schikora Photography

By Moira Blazi

After he graduated from Libby High, just a few short years ago, Jason Schikora left to study photography the University of Montana in Missoula. He wasted no time after graduation, finding a job managing and taking photos at a studio in Seattle.

But Jason was not ready to settle. He moved down to San Jose Ca. and joined the staff of a large, commercial photography studio, specializing in Senior High School portraits. One definitely gets the impression that these valuable and varied experiences were, for Jason, a chance to really learn the ropes of how to run a successful photography studio. So I doubt if many were surprised when he moved back to Libby and did just that.

“I started the studio in March of 2021, only a year ago, and it seems like 4!” Shikora told the Montanian with a grin.

“I had over 300 clients last year, and have over 70 bookings this year already.”

Shikora’s wild success is not just the result of his education and hard work, but also his natural talent for the theatrical and whimsical, as well as his enthusiasm for kids of all ages.

When The Montanian visited Shikora’s homebased studio, he was in the midst of shooting his first non-holiday themed session, the Magical Fairy and Fisherman. Emma Nixon was there with her mom, Kira to try out the costumes, sets and props that Jason had just put together with lots of help from his family.

“ I made and designed the set to fit both fisherman and fairy looks, it took us about a month, and my family helped a lot. I chose to create this because I want to give the kids something special,…. when you create a magical scene it makes them feel real pretty.” he added.

Jason directed and encouraged Emma to create the best possible portrait.

“Lets do the feet mermaid style” he instructed, when she was a fairy.

When she posed as the little fisher girl, he offered, “You got to act like you are catching a fish, reeling it in, and that you are so proud of that fish”

Emma was loving it. “He says some pretty funny things that make me laugh a lot, he sets up really cool things, and he’s really good at it” she said.

“He has so much patience with the children, and he makes them feel super comfortable, “ added mom, Kira.

Over forty percent of his clients are currently families, about 20% group and head shots for business clients. He is flexible with scheduling and willing to accommodate complicated schedules.

To book a session with Jason, call 408 460-4165 or in line at jasonschikora.com ask about the rewards program.

Glacier Country Tourism Destination Stewardship

Stakeholder Survey

In September, Glacier Country Tourism (GCT) kicked off a year-long destination stewardship planning process needed to balance visitor growth with the long-term health and vibrancy of Montana’s communities, natural resources and quality of life for our residents.

The stakeholder survey is an important assessment of each of our eight counties strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges.

The assessment takes the form of a 360-degree survey of key stakeholders in tourism, business, education, and government who would all find themselves impacted by Glacier Country Tourism’s ability to attract and inspire visitors to our region.

The results of the survey will essentially be a report card for the health and benchmarking of Western Montana’s Glacier Country as a destination.

We are asking civic and community leaders, along with businesses impacted by the tourism industry to participate in this important assessment of the visitor economy.

The survey is comprehensive. Questions are simple and represent a broad set of topics addressing various elements of your county – including some elements which may seem beyond the scope of Glacier Country Tourism’s work, but indeed are relevant to and may impact visitors’ experiences. The survey should take approximately 20 minutes to complete.

Win a cash card up to $500 by completing this survey! The survey can be taken at Western Montana’s Glacier Country (glaciermt.com)