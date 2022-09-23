BUSINESS NEWS

Cold Weather

Reminder

Do not plug space heaters into power strips or extension cords. Plug space heaters directly into the wall outlet.

Power strips are not designed to handle the high current flow required by a space heater and can overheat causing a fire.

Burnt extension cord-Photo Courtesy of Bull Lake Rural Fire District

CPMC Partners with Holitistic Pain

Management

Chronic pain is pain that persists 12 weeks or more with or without medical treatment. According to the CDC, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons adults seek medical treatment. It has been linked to restrictions in mobility and daily activities, dependence on opioids, anxiety and depression, and poor perceived health or reduced quality of life. Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is happy to announce their partnership with Holistic Pain Management (HPM) to bring treatment to those suffering with chronic pain to Lincoln County and its surrounding areas.

HPM is dedicated to serving those suffering from chronic pain, especially in rural areas. At this time, they have clinics in several states and will continue to grow and serve rural America. Ryan Shedd, CEO of Holistic Pain Management, states “At HPM our goal is to reduce pain and improve function in patients with chronic pain, while making a positive impact on every person we encounter.”

The pain clinic is temporarily officed at 401 Louisiana, where patients can be seen for an initial diagnostic appointment to determine a personalized treatment plan. If further treatment is necessary, patients will be treated in the Surgery Department at CPMC. HPM’s permanent address at 308 Louisiana is under remodel to accommodate the needs and equipment needed to allow them to have consults and procedures done in the office. Erin Moe, Surgery Department Manager, states “Bringing in HPM has been a huge undertaking for Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. We felt the importance of providing this service to our patients was extremely important and we didn’t feel there would be any benefit to waiting until their permanent office is complete in spring of 2023. Our patients are our number one priority and getting them into the clinic and receiving treatment as quickly as possible was extremely important.”

The HPM Clinic is staffed with a dedicated provider, Caryle Spaulding, BSN, RN, CRNA. She has spent the last year specifically training to treat patients with chronic pain. HPM requires its providers to train, observe, and participate for 1 year and at least 1200 procedures prior to treating patients. When making an appointment, you can expect Caryle to spend 1 hour with you for your initial consultation to determine the cause and best practice to treat it. The next goal is to get you the recommended procedure at the earliest opportunity to help ease the pain and frustration.

Although referrals are not necessary for an appointment with HPM, it is recommended that you see your primary provider if you or your loved one is suffering from chronic pain. For further information, you can call the 24-hour help line at 1-800-928-6040 or 406-283-PAIN (7246).

Submitted by Paula Collins

CPMC Announces

Placement of New CNO

Submitted by Paula Collins

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is thrilled to introduce to the community Tonya Teegardin, MBA, BSN, RN, NE-BC as their new Chief Nursing Officer.

Tonya was born and raised in Northeast Indiana. She received her Associate of Science in Nursing from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She continued her education at Indiana Wesleyan University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, as well as her Master of Business Administration in Healthcare. Presently, Tonya is attending Regis College online to receive her Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner-Doctorate on Nurse Practitioner with an anticipated graduation in 2024.

In 2015, Tonya and her husband of 20 years, Shawn, and their 3 daughters moved to Colorado. It was then that they started exploring and vacationing in Montana. They fell in love with the area and 2 of her 3 daughters are currently attending Montana State University. “The beauty and the wildlife in and around Libby are amazing, and we feel very blessed to have the opportunity to live and work here,” Tonya stated. “Cabinet Peaks Medical Center struck me as a place that cares deeply about its employees and for those who seek care. I am only a few weeks into my new position, and I have not been disappointed and look forward to the future.” In her spare time, Tonya enjoys baking, hiking, taking drives, listening to podcasts, and spending time with her family.

Tadd Greenfield, Cabinet Peaks Medical Center CEO states “Tonya is a seasoned Chief Nursing Officer with significant experience in leadership and quality improvement. We are fortunate to have such a talented leader on our team!”