Simon’s Weekly Weather
Issued Sunday October 23, 2022 – 8:15 P.M. MDT
Wednesday & Thursday,
November 2 & 3
Unsettled and locally breezy at times with a chance of valley rain and snow and mountain snow through the period. Lows in the 20s to near 30 with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s to near 50 with lower 30s around 5000 feet.
Friday,
November 4
Snow likely in the morning then valley rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Lows in the 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s with upper 30s around 5000 feet.
Saturday,
November 5
Gusty winds with valley rain and high elevation snow likely. Lows in the 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.
Sunday,
November 6
Colder with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with upper teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s to near 40 with near 20 around 5000 feet.
Book of the Week
“The Resemblance” By Lauren Nossett
On a chilly November morning at the University of Georgia, a fraternity brother steps off a busy crosswalk and is struck dead by an oncoming car. More than a dozen witnesses all agree on two things: The driver looked identical to the victim, and he was smiling.
Movie of the Week
The Estate
Two sisters attempt to win over their terminally ill, difficult to please Aunt in hopes of
becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate, only to find the rest of their greedy family members have the same idea.
Montana Gas Price Update
As of Monday, October 24th—
Montana gas prices have fallen by 4.6 cents in the past week, averaging $3.98/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 4.7 cents higher than a month ago and stand $0.57/g higher than a year ago.
Courtesy of GasBuddy.com
Recipe of the Week – Cheddar Chorizo & Chicken Tostadas
Ingredients:
1 C. crumbled cooked chorizo
sausage
1 (10.5 oz.) can cheddar cheese soup
1 (15 oz.) can refried beans, warmed
4 warmed tostada shells
3 C. shredded cooked chicken
1 C. salsa
1 avocado, sliced
Directions:
1.) Heat cooked chorizo and cheese soup in a saucepan until hot.
2.) Spread beans on tostadas.
3.) Top with shredded chicken and salsa.
4.) Spoon soup mixture over chicken.
5.) Top with sliced avocado and serve.
New Positions Available:
Woodworker/Carpenter/$16-$24/FT-4 tens
Certified Peer Support Specialist/$16-$21.16
Materials Project Management III
Casino Bookkeeper
Emergency Room RN/PRN
Shift Manager
Transport Driver-Libby or Thompson Falls
Fuel/Bobtail Delivery Driver
Physical Therapist
Physical Therapist Administrative Assistant
Case Manager/Service Coordinator
Store Clerk
Admissions Clerk/PRN
Casino Floor Runner
EMT- ER Tech/PRN
Driver/Technician – Medical
General Application
Senior Quality Control Manager
Quality Control Manager
Therapist
Administrative Assistant/CMA
Certified Nurses Aid/Full Time
Stone Quarry Laborer/$16/M-T w/OT Fridays
Paraprofessional – PACT/$15-$20/Full Time
Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby – 417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 LibbyJSC@mt.gov.
Submit completed applications to Job
Service Libby using any of the
above methods.
Word of the Week
FOSSICK
Pronunciation: fos-ik
Part of Speech: Verb
Meaning: to hunt; seek; ferret out.