Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday October 23, 2022 – 8:15 P.M. MDT



Wednesday & Thursday,

November 2 & 3

Unsettled and locally breezy at times with a chance of valley rain and snow and mountain snow through the period. Lows in the 20s to near 30 with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s to near 50 with lower 30s around 5000 feet.

Friday,

November 4

Snow likely in the morning then valley rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Lows in the 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s with upper 30s around 5000 feet.

Saturday,

November 5

Gusty winds with valley rain and high elevation snow likely. Lows in the 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

Sunday,

November 6

Colder with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with upper teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s to near 40 with near 20 around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit www.simonsweather.org or

find Simon on Facebook.

Book of the Week

“The Resemblance” By Lauren Nossett

On a chilly November morning at the University of Georgia, a fraternity brother steps off a busy crosswalk and is struck dead by an oncoming car. More than a dozen witnesses all agree on two things: The driver looked identical to the victim, and he was smiling.

Movie of the Week

The Estate

Two sisters attempt to win over their terminally ill, difficult to please Aunt in hopes of

becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate, only to find the rest of their greedy family members have the same idea.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, October 24th—

Montana gas prices have fallen by 4.6 cents in the past week, averaging $3.98/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 4.7 cents higher than a month ago and stand $0.57/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Cheddar Chorizo & Chicken Tostadas

Ingredients:

1 C. crumbled cooked chorizo

sausage

1 (10.5 oz.) can cheddar cheese soup

1 (15 oz.) can refried beans, warmed

4 warmed tostada shells

3 C. shredded cooked chicken

1 C. salsa

1 avocado, sliced

Directions:

1.) Heat cooked chorizo and cheese soup in a saucepan until hot.

2.) Spread beans on tostadas.

3.) Top with shredded chicken and salsa.

4.) Spoon soup mixture over chicken.

5.) Top with sliced avocado and serve.

New Positions Available:

Woodworker/Carpenter/$16-$24/FT-4 tens

Certified Peer Support Specialist/$16-$21.16

Materials Project Management III

Casino Bookkeeper

Emergency Room RN/PRN

Shift Manager

Transport Driver-Libby or Thompson Falls

Fuel/Bobtail Delivery Driver

Physical Therapist

Physical Therapist Administrative Assistant

Case Manager/Service Coordinator

Store Clerk

Admissions Clerk/PRN

Casino Floor Runner

EMT- ER Tech/PRN

Driver/Technician – Medical

General Application

Senior Quality Control Manager

Quality Control Manager

Therapist

Administrative Assistant/CMA

Certified Nurses Aid/Full Time

Stone Quarry Laborer/$16/M-T w/OT Fridays

Paraprofessional – PACT/$15-$20/Full Time

Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby – 417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 LibbyJSC@mt.gov.

Submit completed applications to Job

Service Libby using any of the

above methods.

Word of the Week

FOSSICK

Pronunciation: fos-ik

Part of Speech: Verb

Meaning: to hunt; seek; ferret out.