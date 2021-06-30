COMMUNITY CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction

Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,

all phases. 293-1033

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Chimneys + More

Professional service

affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering

full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Dog Grooming,

The Pooch Place

Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,

26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.

We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with

serious medical issues.

$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.

Call today: 503-509-7182

Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.

Electrician

Recently retired.

Looking for any electrical jobs you need done.

Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats.

Homes for Rent

Tungsten Holdings

Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email:

montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.

Call Tungsten Holdings

at 293-3714 for more

information.

For Rent

Bull Lake Rod & Gun

Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Town and Country

Property Management

All following properties:

$40.00 application fee per adult can be paid by cash, check, or money order.

If you cannot make it to

the office in person, our

mailing address is –

317 California Ave.

Libby, MT 59923

Applications will not

be processed without

application fee payment.



36457 Hwy 2 South, “B”

Libby – Studio avail. soon

$750/month, $750 dep

Full kitchen and bath.

All utilities included.

No smoking. Pets upon approval. Does not come furnished. Available

mid-July. 293-7559

Roommate Wanted

Seeking roommate.

Prefer elderly gentleman, but willing to consider any age/gender with

compatible personality. $350/month includes

utilities. $350 deposit. Also willing to relocate to become roommate

at alternate location.

334-0737.

For Sale

2006 Belair 30’ RV

Camper in very good on condition. Everything works. Heat, air, water, stove, refrigerator, battery, 2 gas bottles. $8,000 OBO. Call 406-291-8692

For Sale

Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.

5 to 25 optics. $1,600.

334-4057.

CARD Clinic

Seeking full-time

IT Technician $20/hr. plus benefits. Position

acts as a one-person IT department doing hardware and software maintenance, end user support, and Access/SQL database management and reports. Critical

thinking skills and knowledge of Windows domain networks and permissions required. Apply at CARD, job service or on Indeed.

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about

asbestoses call the

Asbestos Resource

Program, 406-291-5335.

Moving Sale

Friday– Sunday

July 16, 17, 18

10 a.m.– 5 p.m.

Washer/Dryer set $250, Chest deep freezer $100, Air conditioner with

remote, outdoor water fountain, wagon wheel bench, yard-mate lawnmower with new blade, kitchen table

with leaf, 11×8 earth

tone rug, Assorted

household goods.

All items in very good to excellent condition. 114 W Spokane Ave. Troy

Moving Sale

From A to Z, ‘96 Jeep Cherokee, 17 ft. Silver-Line 450 Mercury, boat and trailer, ‘77 2-door Honda Civic, ‘98 Mercury Villager van, 6 cylinder, auto, front-wheel drive $900 OBO. Call to inquire about specific items.

414 Montana Ave, Apt. 3. 334-0737

Summons to Appear

STATE OF NORTH

DAKOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF

BURLEIGH

SOUTH CENTRAL

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

State of North Dakota

by Workforce Safety & Insurance, Plaintiff,

Gerald Olson, dba Olson Trucking, Defendant.

SUMMONS

Employer Account

No. 1501186

THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT:

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the attached complaint which is herewith served upon you, by serving upon the plaintiff an answer within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this summons upon you, exclusive of the date of service. If you fail to serve an answer,

judgment by default

will be taken against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint.

Dated this 8th day of July, 2021.

/S/ Anne Jorgenson Green

Anne Jorgenson Green

Special Assistant

Attorney General

State Bar ID No. 05691

Workforce Safety

& Insurance

PO Box 5585, Bismarck, North Dakota 58506

(701) 328-3800 / agreen@nd.gov

Attorney for Plaintiff

STATE OF NORTH

DAKOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF

BURLEIGH

SOUTH CENTRAL

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

State of North Dakota

byWorkforce Safety

& Insurance, Plaintiff,

Gerald Olson, dba Olson Trucking, Defendant.

COMPLAINT

Employer Account No. 1501186

The plaintiff for its

cause of action alleges

the following:

COUNT I.

This action is brought

in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 65-04, North Dakota Century Code, hereinafter N.D.C.C., by the state of North

Dakota for and on behalf of Workforce Safety & Insurance. Workforce Safety & Insurance is and was at all times herein mentioned duly created, organized, and existing under and by virtue of Title 65, N.D.C.C. The defendant, an

employer, engaged

employees in hazardous employment in the state of North Dakota, and is subject to the provisions of Chapter 65-04,

N.D.C.C.

III. The business address of the defendant is

Post Office Box 51,

or 5344 Meadow Creek Road, Fortine, Montana, 59918.

The defendant, as of January 25, 2021, had a past due balance of $58,112.29 for unpaid workers compensation premiums, penalties and interest. The defendant was originally assessed an estimated premium

for the period from

October 1, 2019, through September 30, 2020, in the amount of $27,198.08. The defendant failed to file the required payroll reports with the plaintiff for this same period, and consequently, pursuant

to North Dakota

Administrative Code

Section 92-01-02-14(8), the defendant was billed at the highest rate for the rate class assigned to the defendants resulting in total premium due of $30,597.84. Therefore, the defendant owes

additional premium in the amount of $3,399.76 for this period. For the insurance

period from October 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021, Workforce

Safety & Insurance levied a prepaid insurance charge pursuant to N.D.C.C. § 65-04-19 in

the sum of $25,889.49, which is based upon

estimated payroll. This prepaid insurance charge is presently due and

payable.

VII. In addition to the

premiums due, penalties were assessed for premium due as provided in § 65-04-33, N.D.C.C., in the amount of $2,250.05 and these are due and payable.

VIII. Penalties will

continue to accrue

pursuant to the terms of N.D.C.C. § 65-04-33 until judgment is entered, at two percent (2%) of the amount in default for each month

or fraction of a month the obligation remains unpaid.

The plaintiff has

demanded payment from the defendant for the workers compensation premium and penalties it is owed and the defendant has failed to pay these obligations.

COUNT II.

The plaintiff restates and realleges all matters in

paragraphs I through IX

and incorporates them by reference. That in accordance with § 65-04-27.1(1)(b) of the N.D.C.C., it is unlawful for an employer to engage employees in hazardous employment in the state of North Dakota when that employer is in

default of his workers compensation insurance premium, and such

unlawful employment may be prohibited by an injunction against the

employer.

WHEREFORE, plaintiff prays as follows:

That plaintiff

receive judgment against defendant for the sum of $89,651.59 in premium(s), penalties, and interest. That, on a final hearing, defendant, his agents, and his employees may be permanently enjoined from the employment of employees in hazardous employment within the state of North Dakota, until the defendant has fully complied with the North Dakota Workers Compensation Act. That plaintiff receive costs and expenses

incurred herein. That plaintiff receive such other additional

relief as the Court deems just and equitable.

Dated this 11th day of March, 2021.

BY:

Anne Jorgenson Green

Special Assistant Attorney General

State Bar ID No. 05691

Workforce Safety &

Insurance

PO Box 5585, Bismarck, North Dakota 58506-5585

(701) 328-3800 / agreen@nd.gov

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published July 14, 21, 28

by The Montanian