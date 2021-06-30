COMMUNITY CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction
Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,
all phases. 293-1033
Property Improvement Specialist
Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.
Chimneys + More
Professional service
affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering
full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389
Professional
Upholstery Services
Custom fitted outdoor,
RV, boat, and antique
furniture slip covers.
Call 293-5196
Dog Grooming,
The Pooch Place
Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,
26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.
We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with
serious medical issues.
$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.
Call today: 503-509-7182
Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.
Electrician
Recently retired.
Looking for any electrical jobs you need done.
Call Mitch: 602-578-6871
Veterinarian
Westgate Animal Clinic
Dr. Fred Conkel
293-2300 or 295-1234
Dogs and Cats.
Homes for Rent
Tungsten Holdings
Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email:
montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.
Call Tungsten Holdings
at 293-3714 for more
information.
For Rent
Bull Lake Rod & Gun
Club Pavilion
Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,
family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.
Call Mark at 295-4994.
Town and Country
Property Management
All following properties:
$40.00 application fee per adult can be paid by cash, check, or money order.
If you cannot make it to
the office in person, our
mailing address is –
317 California Ave.
Libby, MT 59923
Applications will not
be processed without
application fee payment.
36457 Hwy 2 South, “B”
Libby – Studio avail. soon
$750/month, $750 dep
Full kitchen and bath.
All utilities included.
No smoking. Pets upon approval. Does not come furnished. Available
mid-July. 293-7559
Roommate Wanted
Seeking roommate.
Prefer elderly gentleman, but willing to consider any age/gender with
compatible personality. $350/month includes
utilities. $350 deposit. Also willing to relocate to become roommate
at alternate location.
334-0737.
For Sale
2006 Belair 30’ RV
Camper in very good on condition. Everything works. Heat, air, water, stove, refrigerator, battery, 2 gas bottles. $8,000 OBO. Call 406-291-8692
For Sale
Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.
5 to 25 optics. $1,600.
334-4057.
CARD Clinic
Seeking full-time
IT Technician $20/hr. plus benefits. Position
acts as a one-person IT department doing hardware and software maintenance, end user support, and Access/SQL database management and reports. Critical
thinking skills and knowledge of Windows domain networks and permissions required. Apply at CARD, job service or on Indeed.
Public Notice
Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about
asbestoses call the
Asbestos Resource
Program, 406-291-5335.
Moving Sale
Friday– Sunday
July 16, 17, 18
10 a.m.– 5 p.m.
Washer/Dryer set $250, Chest deep freezer $100, Air conditioner with
remote, outdoor water fountain, wagon wheel bench, yard-mate lawnmower with new blade, kitchen table
with leaf, 11×8 earth
tone rug, Assorted
household goods.
All items in very good to excellent condition. 114 W Spokane Ave. Troy
Moving Sale
From A to Z, ‘96 Jeep Cherokee, 17 ft. Silver-Line 450 Mercury, boat and trailer, ‘77 2-door Honda Civic, ‘98 Mercury Villager van, 6 cylinder, auto, front-wheel drive $900 OBO. Call to inquire about specific items.
414 Montana Ave, Apt. 3. 334-0737
Summons to Appear
STATE OF NORTH
DAKOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF
BURLEIGH
SOUTH CENTRAL
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
State of North Dakota
by Workforce Safety & Insurance, Plaintiff,
Gerald Olson, dba Olson Trucking, Defendant.
SUMMONS
Employer Account
No. 1501186
THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT:
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the attached complaint which is herewith served upon you, by serving upon the plaintiff an answer within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this summons upon you, exclusive of the date of service. If you fail to serve an answer,
judgment by default
will be taken against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint.
Dated this 8th day of July, 2021.
/S/ Anne Jorgenson Green
Anne Jorgenson Green
Special Assistant
Attorney General
State Bar ID No. 05691
Workforce Safety
& Insurance
PO Box 5585, Bismarck, North Dakota 58506
(701) 328-3800 / agreen@nd.gov
Attorney for Plaintiff
STATE OF NORTH
DAKOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF
BURLEIGH
SOUTH CENTRAL
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
State of North Dakota
byWorkforce Safety
& Insurance, Plaintiff,
Gerald Olson, dba Olson Trucking, Defendant.
COMPLAINT
Employer Account No. 1501186
The plaintiff for its
cause of action alleges
the following:
COUNT I.
- This action is brought
in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 65-04, North Dakota Century Code, hereinafter N.D.C.C., by the state of North
Dakota for and on behalf of Workforce Safety & Insurance. Workforce Safety & Insurance is and was at all times herein mentioned duly created, organized, and existing under and by virtue of Title 65, N.D.C.C.
- The defendant, an
employer, engaged
employees in hazardous employment in the state of North Dakota, and is subject to the provisions of Chapter 65-04,
N.D.C.C.
III. The business address of the defendant is
Post Office Box 51,
or 5344 Meadow Creek Road, Fortine, Montana, 59918.
- The defendant, as of January 25, 2021, had a past due balance of $58,112.29 for unpaid workers compensation premiums, penalties and interest.
- The defendant was originally assessed an estimated premium
for the period from
October 1, 2019, through September 30, 2020, in the amount of $27,198.08. The defendant failed to file the required payroll reports with the plaintiff for this same period, and consequently, pursuant
to North Dakota
Administrative Code
Section 92-01-02-14(8), the defendant was billed at the highest rate for the rate class assigned to the defendants resulting in total premium due of $30,597.84. Therefore, the defendant owes
additional premium in the amount of $3,399.76 for this period.
- For the insurance
period from October 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021, Workforce
Safety & Insurance levied a prepaid insurance charge pursuant to N.D.C.C. § 65-04-19 in
the sum of $25,889.49, which is based upon
estimated payroll. This prepaid insurance charge is presently due and
payable.
VII. In addition to the
premiums due, penalties were assessed for premium due as provided in § 65-04-33, N.D.C.C., in the amount of $2,250.05 and these are due and payable.
VIII. Penalties will
continue to accrue
pursuant to the terms of N.D.C.C. § 65-04-33 until judgment is entered, at two percent (2%) of the amount in default for each month
or fraction of a month the obligation remains unpaid.
- The plaintiff has
demanded payment from the defendant for the workers compensation premium and penalties it is owed and the defendant has failed to pay these obligations.
COUNT II.
- The plaintiff restates and realleges all matters in
paragraphs I through IX
and incorporates them by reference.
- That in accordance with § 65-04-27.1(1)(b) of the N.D.C.C., it is unlawful for an employer to engage employees in hazardous employment in the state of North Dakota when that employer is in
default of his workers compensation insurance premium, and such
unlawful employment may be prohibited by an injunction against the
employer.
WHEREFORE, plaintiff prays as follows:
- That plaintiff
receive judgment against defendant for the sum of $89,651.59 in premium(s), penalties, and interest.
- That, on a final hearing, defendant, his agents, and his employees may be permanently enjoined from the employment of employees in hazardous employment within the state of North Dakota, until the defendant has fully complied with the North Dakota Workers Compensation Act.
- That plaintiff receive costs and expenses
incurred herein.
- That plaintiff receive such other additional
relief as the Court deems just and equitable.
Dated this 11th day of March, 2021.
BY:
Anne Jorgenson Green
Special Assistant Attorney General
State Bar ID No. 05691
Workforce Safety &
Insurance
PO Box 5585, Bismarck, North Dakota 58506-5585
(701) 328-3800 / agreen@nd.gov
Attorney for Plaintiff
Published July 14, 21, 28
by The Montanian