COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Paul Harris fellows recognized

Left to right: Ron Denoah, John Desch, and Malcolm Edwards receives recognition and thanks in the form of lapel pins from the Rotary Club of Kootenai Valley for their donations of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation in support of service projects. They are called Paul Harris fellows because Paul Harris was the founder of the humanitarian organization, Rotary International. Linda and George Gerard were also recognized at the Rotary Club of Kootenai Valley’s annual holiday party as major donors of over $10,000 to the Rotary Foundation over time. These generous donations help support local, state, and national service projects conducted by Rotary.

Sec. of State candidate visits

Bryce Bennett, a Democrat from Missoula running for Montana Secretary of State in 2020 stopped in Libby on Thursday, Dec. 12 to meet with local voters. Bennett told The Montanian that if elected, he would make sure that all Montanans are heard, that it’s as easy as possible for everyone to vote, and that among other things, he would like to improve the Secretary of State website

Logger Green chains wrestling

Libby Logger high school wrestlers, (Left to Right) Trey and Cody did a great job representing Libby Green Chain’s at the Tri-State tourney at North Idaho College. There were hundreds of wrestlers from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Trey was 4-2 at 152 pounds with 45 wrestlers in his bracket and he placed seventh. Cody was 3-2 at 160 pounds with 41 wrestlers in his bracket and he placed in the top 12. Next up is the Western Dual in Ronan to be held on Jan. 3 and 4. Congratulations Loggers. Photo courtesy of Libby Logger Publicatio

Libby school’s students of the month

Left: The following students were selected by staff in the buildings for their perseverance and character that help to develop outstanding citizens. Libby Brumbaugh (Libby Elementary), Maverick Owens (Libby High School), Karma Laveway (Libby Middle School), and Jayson Snow (Libby Elementary). Photo courtesy of Craig Barringer