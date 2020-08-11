COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Troy community review meetings

Submitted by Shawna Kelsey

Troy was selected as a recipient for the Montana Economic Developers Association (MEDA) Community Review. The process began with a community-wide survey this spring with amazing results.

This process of community review requires input from a cross-section of the community. Consider participating in an individual listening session or the town hall meeting. Your input is valuable. To participate, contact gloria@medamembers.org or call her at 406.563.5259 for Zoom call-in details and information on in-person location.

Listening sessions and town hall schedule:

September 8, Senior Citizens: 12:30 p.m. until 1:45p.m. Students and Youth: 2 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. Educators: 3:30 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Chamber, Businesses, Tourism, Recreation: 5 p.m. until 6:15 p.m.

September 9, Health Care / First Responders: 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. Catch-all-call: Nonprofits, Churches, Parents, Volunteers: 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Government – City/County; Law Enforcement: 11 a.m. 12:15 p.m. Yaak Community: 12:30pm – 1:45pm:

September 10, 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Three Main Street Working Groups Update: 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Troy 4-H members bid 2020 season farewell at

Lincoln County fairgrounds

By Stacy Bender

Members of the Kootenai Kids and Critters 4-H Club in Troy gathered for a photo following the livestock auction at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Eureka on Saturday, August 29.

The 2020 season for the 4-H members was riddled with countless challenges and restrictions as this year’s Lincoln County Fair became downsized considerably due to current health concerns at play, yet the annual livestock auctions went on as originally scheduled this past weekend.

Stay tuned to The Montanian for the full story on their journey and additional behind-the-scenes images from the livestock arenas.

Back Row: Dayton Johnson, Audrey Evans, Sora Derry, Zeeannah Reid, Hunter Mack, Emma Johnson, Kootenai Borgmann. Second Row: Nicholas Harper, Maysa Derry, Evan Derry, Aryannah Borgmann Front Row: Karissa Crowe, Ellie Borgmann, Brooklynn Reid, Kylie Cole, Mason Derry. Photo Courtesy of Svetlana Harper