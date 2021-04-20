COMMUNITY HAPPENINGS

Say What?!?

Heard in the halls of Libby Elementary School:

“Teacher… how long does it take for a deer to

become an elk?”

(Photo by 14-year old Nick Harper of Troy)

CARD Personnel

Cited for Service

Commander, Bill LaFrance of the Troy, Mont. VFW Post # 5514 paid a visit this past Wednesday, April 21, to see Stephanie Shaw and Serena Pape of the Libby CARD Clinic and to award them with special citations for their ongoing community service over this past year.

Their awards were in recognition of the work Shaw and Pape had been doing to ensure that those wishing to receive a Covid-19 vaccination were able to do so.

“We are thankful for this recognition and in turn, we want to recognize all of those in our community who have worked hard to help each other

during the pandemic. Thanks to each of you for all you do!” CARD Clinic administration shared following the awards presentation.

(Photo by Stacy Bender)

Two years and 894 pounds of recycling delivered

Mark Carr, along with the

assistance of his friend and

co-worker, Mitch Powers,

delivered two years – 894 pounds – worth of recyclables collected to the Pacific Recycling & Steel in Kalispell where payouts are doubled annually for Earth Day deliveries.

2021 deliveries were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so this year’s cargo required the

biggest horse trailer to be found at Raven Rock Ranch in Libby.

Among the items which Mark

collects annually from area

highways, family, and friends

were aluminum cans, scrap

aluminum from junked engines and junked appliances.

In addition to increased payouts each earth day, everyone who brought items to sell also

received a commemorative t-shirt for their efforts .

(Courtesy Photo)

Slip Slidin’ Celebration…

Making the most of what Mother Nature had in store, several members of the Kootenai Rapids Soccer team celebrated a great day on the field in slip-slidin’ fashion following their double-header at J. Neils Park in Libby on Saturday, April 24.

The Rapids first finished off in a 3-3 tie against Polson, then went on to win over Stevensville 3-2.

(Photos by Tracy McNew)