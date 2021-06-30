JAIL ROSTER

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, June 13

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Bowers, Hilton W.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and all other offenses. LCJC.

Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. LCJC.

Crame, Trista S.

Charged with felony all other offenses and felony drug/narcotic violations.

Currier, Tommy L.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Eatwell, Robert C.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and two counts felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Elliot, Neal J.

Charged with aggravated assault. LCJC.

Ellis, John K.

Charged with felony solicitation, felony assault with a weapon, felony sexual assault, felony incest. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Fish, Quentin T.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Hansen, Luke D

Felony all other larceny.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with all other offenses and felony intimidation. LCJC.

Howard, Hershel J.

Charged with simple assault and two counts all other offenses. LCJC.

Johnson, Christopher J.

Charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault. LCJC.

Macy, Isaac W.

Charge not classified.

McFarland, Justice T.

Charged with all other offenses.

Moffett, Darcy A.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

New, Wyatt A.

Charged with all other offenses and traffic offense. LCJC.

Orsborn, Ty R.

Charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, and drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

Pair, Jessa K.

Charged with two counts all other offenses. LCJC.

Purkhiser, Walter J.

Charged with intimidation and all other offenses. LCJC.

Rice, Tom J JR.

Charged with felony simple assault and all other offenses. LCJC. LCDC.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with motor vehicle theft, all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. LCJC. LCDC.

Seaman, Garry D.

Charged with two counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Sistok, Robert A.

Charged not classified. LCDC.

Wolf, Colin C.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering. LCJC.