FAMILY NEWS

Dulcisima “Chris”

Underhill, 73, of Libby

Dulcisima “Chris” Underhill, 73, passed away peacefully at her home in Libby on June 2. She was born in Balud, Philippines on June 15, 1947 to Emeterio and Remedios Degala. She moved to the US when she was 19.

Chris was feisty, funny, and generous and loved by many. She loved to cook at home and for her friends. Regardless of how tired she may have felt, she still enjoyed going to work, and cherished all her co-workers at the Libby Care Center. She was married 3 times to Dennis Turner, Robert Underhill and Donn Clancy. May you all rest in peace together. Your family loves you.

Survivors include her 3 children, Michael Turner, Bobby Turner and Jennifer Turner; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Chris’s family has chosen to mourn privately with an intimate service held in Arizona.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Robert J. Cunningham, 63, of Libby

Robert J. Cunningham (Rob), 63, of Libby, Mont. passed away peacefully at his home on June 10, surrounded by his family.

Rob was born July 1, 1958 in Bremerton, Wash. to Donald Cunningham, Sr. and Diane Kerlee. He spent his childhood living between Laurel, Mont. and Bremerton, Wash. where he graduated from East Bremerton High School. Rob enlisted in the Army in September 1976 where he served 22+ years with his last 13 years serving in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Rob received many ribbons and medals for his service and he retired with an Honorable discharge in 1999.

Rob moved to Libby in July 2008 with his 2 youngest daughters Jessica & Sabrina and married Marchette Robinson on December 18, 2014. Rob worked for the USFS at the Canoe Gulch Ranger Station doing facilities maintenance until he retired in February 2022.

Rob loved being in the outdoors with his family and friends. Whether it was hunting, fishing golfing or camping, as long as he was with his family, he was happy. His proudest moments were the times hunting with his daughters and teaching them the skills his father taught him. He loved his family beyond words, loved God, and loved his Country. He was a true Patriot.

Rob was preceded in death by his father Donald Cunningham, Sr., his mother, Diane Kerlee, his oldest brothers William Cunningham (Bill), and Donald Cunningham, Jr. (Don).

Rob is survived by his wife, Marchette Robinson-Cunningham (Libby); daughters, Jessica Cunningham (Libby), Sabrina Cunningham (Libby), Linda Foster (Connell) of Halifax, Va., and Lacey Andrews (John) of Alcoa, Tenn.; brother Rusty Cunningham Sr. (Nilda) of Bremerton, Wash.; sister Teena Cunningham of Port Orchard, Wash.; Grandchildren Briana, Brittney, Brandon & Jayden; Great Grandchildren, Ethan, Jaxson, Addison & Alayna; nephews Rusty Cunningham, Jr. of Butte, Mont. and Justin Remillard of Butte, Mont.; niece, Holly Sternod (Mike) of Butte, Mont. and numerous great nieces and nephews that were all such a huge part of his life.

A Celebration of Rob’s life will be held on July 23, at 11 a.m. at his home and ranch that he loved so much.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Service Notice: Sara Ann Whitehouse, Of Libby

A memorial service for Sara Ann Whitehouse, who passed away on Jan. 9, will be held on Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church, 200 West Larch Street in Libby.

Reception to follow at the Church.

Welcome to The World

Cooper Amos

TJ Amos and Kaleigh Bruce welcomed a baby boy on April 21, at 10:50 a.m. Cooper Amos weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Brian Bell. At Cabinet Peaks medical center in Libby.