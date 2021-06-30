LOCAL NEWS

Free Coaching

Session with Coach

Sherry Winn

Submitted by Trisha Glen

JSEC Lunch & Learn free Coaching session with Nationally Renowned Coach Sherry Winn on June 22, starting at 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Zoom link https://us04web.zoom.us/i/9170778181[us04web.zoom.us]

Check out her powerful impact online at www.thewinningleadershipcompany.com

Sherry Winn is a two-time Olympian national basketball coach of the year, and amazon three- time best selling author. She is an in-demand internationally renowned speaker who frequently speaks for up to 14000 people at a time including companies such as stubhub. Anytime Fitness, New York Life, Edward Jones and Technicolor.

Actionable Content from Coach Winn:

Learn the best method to overcome naysayers

Determine the most important action for continued Success

Access your inner winner

Double your productivity with a new belief system

Sherry is known as a leader of Leaders and a visionary of visionaries who has written five books including her fourth-coming and much anticipated book CEO’S rave about Sherry’s ability to weave practical steps with life- changing messages throughout a humorous presentation which keeps leaders and team members on the edge-of -their seats. Check her out. http://youtube/HkbnPkBfgis

Send us your best fishing

photo and art

Going fishing soon? Don’t forget your camera. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wants to feature your fun on the next fishing regulations booklet. With the recent changes to the fishing regulations process, your art will be in tackle kits and dry boxes for two years instead of one. Winners will see their work on the front and back cover of the 2023-24 fishing regulation booklet.

Think beyond the brag board. We’re looking for families having fun and interesting action shots. Help FWP show what diverse fishing opportunities can be found in Mont.

Photo contest: Photo must be vertical (portrait) mode, or suitable for tight vertical cropping to fit the available space on the regs cover.

Photo must be a minimum resolution and size of 6 inches tall at 300 pixels-per-inch.

FWP will feature your name on the front cover as credit. Please specify how you would like to be credited.

Please include a short description of the photo, so we can provide some caption information.

Ownership of the photo is retained by the photographer, who may use his/her image for other purposes.

Please do not send photos of fish that have been mounted.

Photo must be taken in Montana.

Art contest

Kids 12 and younger are invited to submit a colored drawing of a fish that lives in Montana.

Please send in your best photo and drawing today. Email to fwpphotocontest@mt.gov. Deadline is Oct 15.

Winners will receive their photo on the cover, a subscription to Montana Outdoors Magazine and a Montana Outdoors t-shirt.​

Submitted by Montana FWP

Poking and clicking

“You gotta keep poking and clicking,” a friend tells me. “That’s what my daughter does.”

By this, she means that learning new technology is not a straight path. I have to play with it. I have to find the process of learning fun and challenging and not get hung up when I make mistakes along the way.

I know I’m not the only one who finds the “poke and click” mindset a challenge when I just want to get the darned thing done and move on to something I enjoy. Like reading a book. With real pages.

My current frustration is with my phone. I use my phone for taking photos and, occasionally, for making actual phone calls. I don’t do well with texting. If you send me an email (and I hope you do!), I’ll likely respond within minutes because I am sitting at my computer all day pretending to write. Getting an email gives me an excuse to leave whatever I am working on and send off a cheery note.

My phone, on the other hand, sits on the corner of my desk, ignored. It must make a noise or something when people text me, but I never notice. It isn’t until I pick it up to make an actual phone call (which could be a very long time) that I see I have a message.

“Uh-oh. I hope it’s not Mom.”

It won’t be my mom. She learned her lesson ages ago and no longer sends me text messages because I never see them. She sends me an email, which—she will tell you—I respond to immediately.

I have never bonded with my phone. I don’t use it much because I’m already on my computer. I have this gigantic monitor, and switching over to the itty-bitty screen doesn’t make sense to me. I might have to put on my reading glasses. I don’t see the point.

The result is that I don’t know how to use my phone very well. But my phone isn’t helping me any. It doesn’t even take pictures easily. The response time is so slow that the person I am trying to photograph has allowed the smile to fade from their face. The dog I am photographing has been distracted and is looking in the other direction. The sun has gone under a cloud—or possibly set—before my phone gets around to snapping a photo.

“You need a new phone,” my husband, Peter, said after taking six photos in a row that looked as if the subject was under-water.

And so, after a lot of consideration, I decided to buy a new phone. I tried to buy one from a phone store, but they didn’t answer their phone. I realized what a dumb bunny I was. You’re not supposed to call a phone store. Duh.

So I did what they wanted me to do and ordered it online. Now it is coming in the mail, and I am filled with a faint dread because I am sure I will have to do something complicated to get it up and working—something involving a lot of poking and clicking—before I am allowed to simply take less fuzzy photos and ignore my text messages in peace.

It’s good for me, I suppose. Poking and clicking will fend off Alzheimer’s perhaps and make me believe I am not too old to learn new tricks.

But the truth is, I’m not really looking for new tricks. Today, I’d be perfectly happy with some old tricks that worked.

Till next time,

Submitted by Carrie Classon