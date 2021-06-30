Sunrise & Sunset Times

June 22 5:39 a.m. 9:49 p.m. June 23 5:39 a.m. 9:49 p.m. June 24 5:39 a.m. 9:49 p.m. June 25 5:40 a.m. 9:49 p.m. June 26 5:40 a.m. 9:49 p.m. June 27 5:41 a.m. 9:49 p.m. June 28 5:41 a.m. 9:49 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather

NorthWest Montana

Regional Forecast

Issued Sunday June 19, 2022 – 7:10 P.M. MDT



Wednesday & Thursday

June 22, 23

Dry and warmer. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s with near 50 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with near 60 around 5000 feet.

Friday, June 24

A slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, especially along the Canadian border. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s with near 50 around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s with near 60 around 5000 feet.

Saturday & Sunday

June 25, 26

Dry and warmer. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s with mid 50s on slopes, ridge tops and around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s with mid 60s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit www.simonsweather.org or find

Simon on Facebook.

Book of the Week

“Half Blown Rose” By Leesa Cross-Smith

What would you do if the person you loved wrote a tell all book about all your deepest, most personal secrets for all the world to see? For Vincent, this isn’t that hard to imagine. Living a comfortable life in Paris, now estranged from her husband with a tempting new prospect in the picture, she begins a transformative journey to live the new life that she wants.

Movie of the Week

Lightyear

“Lightyear” is the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear – the hero who inspired the toy – follows the legendary Space Ranger on an

intergalactic adventure.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, June 13—

Montana gas prices have risen by 8.9 cents in the past week, averaging $4.95/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 64.5 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.94/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Quick Banana Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ingredients:

1 C. Peanut Butter

7/8 C. Sugar

1/3 C. Chocolate Chips

1 lg. Egg

Ice Cream:

3 Bananas, chopped & frozen

2 TBSP. whipping cream

1 TSP. vanilla extract

Directions:

1.) Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment. Mix peanut butter, sugar, 1/4 TSP. salt, chocolate chips in bowl. Crack in egg and mix until dough forms. Drop TBSP. size dough balls on sheets and bake 12 min. Cool on trays for 5 min. Mix bananas, cream, and vanilla in food processor until thick. Scoop in between cookies.

New Positions Available:

Peer Review Coordinator

Admissions Clerk – Full Time

Parts Counter Delivery Person/$15/FT

Museum Attendant/$9.20/Part Time

Rehab Office Assistant

Fuel and Propane Delivery Driver (HazMat)

Obtain a generic Employment Application

by contacting Job Service Libby

417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4

LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed

applications to Job Service Libby

using any of the above methods.

Word of the Week

PLEONASM

Pronunciation: ple-o-nasm

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: the use of more words than are necessary to express an idea; redundancy.

LEGAL

MONTANA WATER COURT – NOTICE OF ENTRY OF THE CONFEDERATED SALISH AND KOOTENAI TRIBES OF THE FLATHEAD RESERVATION-STATE OF MONTANA-UNITED STATES COMPACT PRELIMINARY DECREE AND NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY CASE NO. WC-0001-C-2021 ALL WATER USERS NEED TO READ THIS NOTICE The Montana Water Court has been asked to approve a Compact settling the water rights claims of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation. The Flathead Compact was ratified by the Montana Legislature on April 24, 2015 (codified at § 85-20-1901, MCA), by the Congress of the United States on December 27, 2020 (Pub. L. No. 116-260, Title V, Division DD), by the Tribes by Resolution 21-023 of the Tribal Council on December 29, 2020 and signed by the Secretary of the United States Department of the Interior on September 17, 2021. The Flathead Compact Preliminary Decree is now available for your review. The Flathead Compact defines the reserved water rights of the Tribes within the State of Montana and will entitle the Tribes to divert and use water in accordance with the Flathead Compact within all or part of the following basins: Basin 76D, Kootenai River; Basin 76E, Rock Creek; Basin 76F, Blackfoot River; Basin 76J, Flathead River (South Fork); Basin 76K, Swan River; Basin 76L, Flathead River (below Flathead Lake); Basin 76LJ, Flathead River (to and including Flathead Lake); Basin 76M, Clark Fork River (between Blackfoot and Flathead Rivers); and Basin 76N, lower Clark Fork River (below Flathead River). Also, Tribal water rights can have an impact on water rights in Basin 76G, Clark Fork River (above Blackfoot River); 76GJ, Flint Creek; and Basin 76I, Middle Fork of the Flathead River. The Preliminary Decree and Commencement Order are available at these locations: The Montana Water Court, 1123 Research Drive, Bozeman, MT 59718 – The Montana DNRC, Water Resources Regional Office, 2705 Spurgin Road, Bldg. C, Missoula, MT 59806-5004; (406) 721-4284 – Montana DNRC, Water Resources Regional Office, 655 Timberwolf Parkway, Ste 4, Kalispell, MT 59901-1215; (406) 752-2288 Lincoln County Clerk’s Office, Libby, MT; Flathead County Clerk’s Office, Kalispell, MT; Sanders County Clerk’s Office, Thompson Falls, MT; Lake County Clerk’s Office, Polson, MT; Mineral County Clerk’s Office, Superior, MT; Missoula County Clerk’s Office, Missoula, MT; Ravalli County Clerk’s Office, Hamilton, MT; Granite County Clerk’s Office, Philipsburg, MT; Powell County Clerk’s Office, Deer Lodge, MT; Lewis and Clark County Clerk’s Office, Helena, MT; Deer Lodge County Clerk’s Office, Anaconda, MT; Silver Bow County Clerk’s Office, Butte, MT – Bureau of Indian Affairs, Flathead Indian Irrigation Project Office, 220 Project Drive, St. Ignatius, MT 59865; 406-745-2661 – CSKT Natural Resources Department, 301 Main Street, Polson, Montana, 59860; (406) 675-2700 The Preliminary Decree, Commencement Order, Notice, and Summary of the Flathead Compact water rights are also available on the Montana Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation website at http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/water/adjudication/confederated-salish-and-kootenai-tribes-compact. OBJECTIONS: Your water usage may be affected by the Flathead Compact. If you do not agree with the Tribal Water Rights recognized in the Flathead Compact, you may file an objection and request a hearing and the Water Court will hear your objection under the existing legal standards. All objections must be filed on the forms provided by the Water Court and must be received at the Water Court by December 6, 2022. Objections can be sent electronically to watercourt@mt.gov or to Montana Water Court, PO Box 1389, Bozeman, MT 59771. This will be your only opportunity to object to the Preliminary Decree. If you do not file an objection at this time, you will not be able to object to the Preliminary Decree in any other proceedings before the Water Court and you will be bound by any final decree entered by the Water Court approving the Tribal Water Rights quantified in the Flathead Compact. EXTENSIONS: The Water Court may grant a request for an extension of the time for filing objections. A request for an extension must be received by the Water Court on or before December 6, 2022. Use the Water Court’s Request for Extension form found at https://courts.mt.gov/courts/water/LegalResources. If an extension is granted, it will apply to everyone. Any extension will be posted at the offices listed above and will be advertised once in this newspaper. RIGHT TO APPEAL If you do not participate in Water Court proceedings, your right to appeal an adverse decision is limited by Section 85-2-235, MCA. MEETING: One informal public meeting will be held by video conference: Monday, July 11, 2022 at 6:00 pm. The meeting can be accessed by computer at: https://mtgov.zoom.us/j/86359692851?pwd=QXQyZGpiR2RnenlrbnNuTkg3bmI2Zz09 or by telephone at +1 646 558 8656 or +1 406 444 9999. The meeting ID is 863 5969 2851 and the password is 333701.