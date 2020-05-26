JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of June 29, 2020

Alsbury, Rex Fredrick, 33; arrested on June 26, 2020. Charged with DUI (refusal). Libby City Court. Released on June 26, 2020. Crandall, Brice Woodrow, 37; arrested on June 26, 2020. Charged with two counts of failure to appear. Lincoln County. $20,000. Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. Ewing, Malachi Joel, 25; arrested on June 26, 2020. Lincoln County. Released on June 28, 2020. Ewing, Malachi Joel, 25; arrested on June 25, 2020. Charged with speeding/special, careless driving, and aggravated DUI. Libby City Court. $1305. Released on June 25, 2020. Faber, Chelsea Nichole, 31; arrested on June 11, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. LCDC/Pretrial. $60,000. Released on June 26, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000. Giambrone, Sean Anthony, 34; arrested on May 23, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. DOC. Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. LCDC/Hold. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Moyers, Clifford Caleb, 47; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with speeding/basic, DUI drugs or alcohol, and open container in motor vehicle. Libby Justice Court. $830. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCDC/Hold. Neubauer, Logan Daniel, 26; arrested on June 21, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. $1500. Released on June 22, 2020. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. $25,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. $250,000. Perez Guerra, Victor Manuel, 25; arrested on May 10, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact, revocation of sentence, and criminal contempt. Libby Justice Court. $5,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of privacy in communication and two counts of partner family member assault-reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $10,000. Ripley, Jeremy Lennon, 37; arrested on June 12, 2020. Charged with obstructing a peace officer and felony partner family member assault-reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $10,000. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Wicka, Wyatt Levi, 33; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $75,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000. Witt, Aaron Stephen, 44; arrested on June 14, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony extra jurisdiction arrest. LCJC/Hill County. $50,000.

Monday, June 22

9:06 a.m. A caller reported that their neighbors have started keeping peacocks and the birds are roosting on caller’s property and on their vehicle. The birds are beautiful but their poop is not.

11:43 a.m. Someone reported hearing a dog barking, then they heard someone yell, and since the dog became quiet when the yelling happened, they wanted to request a welfare check, on the dog.

Tuesday, June 23

1:01 p.m. A caller reported a dog sitting in a hot car with the windows rolled up outside of a local bar. The dog did not have a cold drink but its owners likely did.

Wednesday, June 24

10:11 a.m. A group of neighbors with a no trespass order on a male that also lives in the neighborhood were concerned because the male was out shooting ground squirrels. A caller found one dead squirrel that had been brought over and thrown in their yard.

Thursday, June 25

11:02 p.m. A woman called to report her neighbors dogs for killing her chickens. The situation ruffled her feathers because it wasn’t just fowl play, it was a massacre.

Saturday, June 27

12:06 p.m. A third party from out of area reported harassment over ownership of a deceased person’s ashes. The individual is typing up documents and saying they are from the courts but the caller believed otherwise and it was going to be difficult to urn his trust.

7:37 p.m. Dispatch received a 911 call from a female reporting that there was a male vagrant on her property. The man may have vandalized her mailbox after she asked him to move on. Maybe the vagrant was upset by her delivery.