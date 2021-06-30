JAIL ROSTER & LOCAL NEWS

Inmate Offense Roster Monday, June 6

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. LCJC.

Crame, Trista S.

Charged with felony all other offenses and felony drug/narcotic violations.

Currier, Tommy L.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Dare, Travis M.

Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and all other offenses.

Eatwell, Robert C.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and two counts felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Ellis, John K.

Charged with felony solicitation, felony assault with a weapon, felony sexual assault, felony incest. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Fish, Quentin T.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Hansen, Luke D

Felony all other larceny.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with all other offenses and felony intimidation. LCJC.

Holmgren-Franklin, Alana B.

Charged with drug/narcotic violations and felony all other offenses.

Howard, Hershel J.

Charged with simple assault and two counts all other offenses. LCJC.

Johnson, Christopher J.

Charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault. LCJC.

Leggins, Daniel J.

Charged with simple assault.

Macy, Isaac W.

Charge not classified.

Meacham, Jessie W.

Charged not classified. LCDC.

Moffett, Darcy A.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

Orsborn, Ty R.

Charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, and drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

Purkhiser, Walter J.

Charged with intimidation and all other offenses. LCJC.

Rice, Tom J JR.

Charged with felony simple assault and all other offenses. LCJC. LCDC.

Rouse, Vaughn G.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering, felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, and all other larceny. LCJC. LCDC.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with motor vehicle theft, all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. LCJC. LCDC.

Seaman, Garry D.

Charged with two counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Sistok, Robert A.

Charged not classified. LCDC.

Sommer, Joshua J.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Weber, Tylin J.

Charged with felony theft, all others. Lincoln County District Court.

Wolf, Colin C.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering. LCJC.