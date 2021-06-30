LOCAL NEWS

June 17, 2022

Troy Highschool Senior Graduation

Courtesy of

Troy School District

 

On June  4, Troy Highschool held their Senior Graduation Ceremony . Congratulations to Class of 2022

Graduates at the Ceremony -Photo courtesy of Troy School Districts

 

  

  

  

Troy Public School Service Awards

One Year of Service

  • Olivia Vanfleet
  • Candace Pinard
  • Amie Henley
  • Greg Hall
  • Halsten Beck
  • Andrea Towery
  • Laura Ciszewski
  • Nikki Steiger
  • Cheyenne Campbell
  • Tamara Berreman
  • Kayla Lightbourne
  • Kimberly Cannon
  • CJ Franke
  • Jodi Hahn
  • Lexi McCann
  • Kristine Rogers
  • Tori Uman
  • Maria Roseberry

 

 Three Years of Service

  • Jenna Hall
  • Venessa Pallister
  • Josh Cole
  • Kathleen England
  • Glenn Garrison
  • Heather Hoefer
  • Kelly Sandel

 

Five Years Of Service

  • Heidi Sedler
  • Bonnie Price
  • Nicole Garrison
  • Anthony Knapp
  • Jessica Knapp
  • Tracy Vranizan

 

Fifteen Years of Service

  • Christina Schertel
  • Jeanie Palmer
  • Milo Rogers
  • Anita Winslow

 

Twenty Years of Service

  • Jennifer Higgins

 

Onward and Upward

  • Al Arpin
  • Tracy Vranizan
  • Tabitha Smail
  • Kathleen England
  • Luke Haggerty

 

Happy Retirement

  • Kay Randall

 

Thank you for your service .

 



SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE