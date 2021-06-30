LOCAL NEWS

Troy Highschool Senior Graduation
Courtesy of
Troy School District
On June 4, Troy Highschool held their Senior Graduation Ceremony . Congratulations to Class of 2022
Graduates at the Ceremony -Photo courtesy of Troy School Districts
Troy Public School Service Awards
One Year of Service
- Olivia Vanfleet
- Candace Pinard
- Amie Henley
- Greg Hall
- Halsten Beck
- Andrea Towery
- Laura Ciszewski
- Nikki Steiger
- Cheyenne Campbell
- Tamara Berreman
- Kayla Lightbourne
- Kimberly Cannon
- CJ Franke
- Jodi Hahn
- Lexi McCann
- Kristine Rogers
- Tori Uman
- Maria Roseberry
Three Years of Service
- Jenna Hall
- Venessa Pallister
- Josh Cole
- Kathleen England
- Glenn Garrison
- Heather Hoefer
- Kelly Sandel
Five Years Of Service
- Heidi Sedler
- Bonnie Price
- Nicole Garrison
- Anthony Knapp
- Jessica Knapp
- Tracy Vranizan
Fifteen Years of Service
- Christina Schertel
- Jeanie Palmer
- Milo Rogers
- Anita Winslow
Twenty Years of Service
- Jennifer Higgins
Onward and Upward
- Al Arpin
- Tracy Vranizan
- Tabitha Smail
- Kathleen England
- Luke Haggerty
Happy Retirement
- Kay Randall
Thank you for your service .