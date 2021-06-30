LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

October 6 7:48 a.m. 7:12 p.m. October 7 7:49 a.m. 7:10 p.m. October 8 7:51 a.m. 7:08 p.m. October 9 7:52 a.m. 7:06 p.m. October 10 7:53 a.m. 7:04 p.m. October 11 7:55 a.m. 7:02 p.m. October 12 7:56 a.m. 7:00 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather

NW Montana

Regional Forecast

Tuesday, Oct. 5—

Variable high clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80 with lower 60s around 5000 feet. Afternoon south to southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with ridge top winds southwest 10 to 20 mph.

Extended Outlook (Wednesday through Saturday)

Wednesday, Oct. 6—

Dry, locally breezy and cooler. Lows in the 40s with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s with near 40 around 5000 feet.

Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 & 8—

Much cooler with a slight chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers, mainly across Sanders County. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s with near 30 around 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s to near 60 with upper 30s around 5000 feet.

Saturday, Oct. 9—

Dry and locally breezy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s with upper 30s around 5000 feet.

Sunday, Oct. 10—

Cool and locally breezy with a chance of rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. Lows in the 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to

date information visit

www.simonsweather.org Find Simon on Facebook:

facebook.com/simonsweather

Book of the Week

“Apples Never Fall”

By Liane Moriarty

A domestic drama in which Stan Delaney’s wife of 50 years, Joygoes missing, and his four children begin to wonder if their father could be responsible. Or is it the stranger who mysteriously arrived on the couple’s doorstep one night? By the end there’s this realization: The real mystery is how families work.

Movie of the Week

Hotel Transylvania:

Transformania

Drac’s Pack is back, like you’ve never seen them before in the final chapter of ‘Hotel Transylvania’.

PG

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, September 27—

Montana gas prices have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.33/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 3.9 cents per gallon

higher than a month ago and stand $1.09/g higher than a year ago.

Recipe of the Week– Pumpkin Spice Latte at home

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons 100% pumpkin puree

slightly rounded

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 Tablespoon sugar (or more or less)

1 cup milk, any kind (I used unsweetened almond milk)

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1 shot espresso OR 1/4 cup strongly brewed coffee

whipped cream or coconut cream for topping, optional

Directions:

1.) Add pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice to small saucepan over med. high heat. Stir with spatula until fragrant and bubbly, 30 sec. – 1 min., then add sugar and stir until smooth and bubbly, another 30 sec. Whisk in milk then add vanilla, stir until hot, 2-3 min.

2.) Brew espresso or coffee into mug then strain milk mixture into mug and serve. The straining step is optional but it catches any larger pieces of pumpkin and any chalky spices.

Mental Health Therapist/Counselor/Randy L Guinard LCSW

– Take N Bake Pizza Maker/Red Dog Saloon

– Server/Bartender/Switchback Bar & Grill

– City Service Worker/City of Libby

– Physical Therapist PRN/Cabinet Peaks Medical Center

– Casino Floor Runner/Town Pump

– Apprentice Trimmer/Climber/Utilities Service

– Tire Technician/Kootenai Truck Repair

– Store Deli/Town Pump

– Store Clerk/Town Pump

– ASE Certified Automotive Mechanic/Kootenai Truck Repair

-Deputy Lincoln County Attorney/Lincoln County

-Maintenance/Sandman Motel

-Reporter/The Montanian

-Assistant/The Montanian

-Machinist/Mechanic-Libby/State of Montana

-Family Services & Education Assistant/Kootenai Valley Head Start

-Crew Team Member/McDonald’s

-Certified Coder/Cabinet Peaks Medical Center

-Carpenter/Windows, Doors, & More

-CNA (PRN)/Cabinet Peaks Medical Center

-Tap Room Server Part-Time/Cabinet Mountain Brewing Company

-Kitchen Aide Part-Time/Cabinet Mountain

Brewing Company