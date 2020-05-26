Family News

George Raymond Clark, 63, of Troy

George Raymond Clark died in his home on June 19, 2020 due to complications following colorectal cancer. He was 63 years young.

George was born on April 25, 1957 in Bonners Ferry, Idaho to his parents, Austin and Betty Clark. He spent his youth in the mountains and valleys of northwest Montana and northern Idaho, marrying the woman who would be by his side forever, Candy Deon in 1981. Together they raised 2 children – Sunshine (Weasel) and Luke (Buckshot), and welcomed two in-laws (Brandon and Jenelle). The family was made complete with 4 grandchildren (Twin bull calves Abdur and Nursun, Meseret (Mese Rat) and Lily (My Girl).

George was a logger, a miner, and a land surveyor throughout his life. He was a true outdoorsman and you would find him waist deep in the creek (or dragging many others through one) during his spare time. He loved to share his knowledge of the outdoors and everything in-between. Everyone who knew him knew that if he didn’t have a word to describe it, he’d make one up.

He was a dedicated husband, a devoted father, an amazing grandfather and everyone’s favorite uncle. He would drop everything to help a neighbor or a friend. His chuckle could brighten a room and his jokes, tricks and antics are known throughout the valley. He was a hunter, a Harley rider, a friend and a father figure to many. He always had a hug for the ladies and was ready to bullshit with the men. If you met George, you have a story to tell.

A celebration of life and potluck picnic will take place on July 11 at Yaak River Group Day Use Area. Memorial to begin at 3PM. Potluck picnic at 4PM. All are welcome to attend.

Alfred (Al) Victor Pennock, 91, of Libby

Alfred (Al) Victor Pennock 91, of Libby, MT passed away peacefully Thursday Feb. 27th, 2020 at the age of 91.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the Schnackenberg & Nelson Funeral Home in Libby, MT, Saturday, July 11th, 2020. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Roberta Jeanette Carabin Havens Profitt, 80, of Libby

Roberta Jeanette Carabin Havens Profitt, 80, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Libby Care Center.

Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libby. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.