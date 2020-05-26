FAMILY NEWS

Jan

Glover, 71, of Libby

After struggling with several strokes and a heart attack from last year, Jan Glover, 71, went to be home with her Savior on Tuesday, July 7. She left us peacefully and not in pain. Born in Florence, Alabama on January 7, 1949; Jan Carolyn Snyder spent her early years in the South. She was raised by her parents, Bill and Ouida Snyder, with her older brother and sister, Rodney and Lucy Snyder.

In her early 20’s Jan studied at Texas A&M University towards the field of special education. In her late 20’s she met and quickly fell in love with Thomas Glover. They married on October 30, 1979. Thomas and Jan moved to Western Wash., specifically Bremerton. Over the next 20 years in Wash.; Laura, Micah, and Bethany were born respectively. The family decided to move to Libby in 1999, finding and buying a house online. Jan spent the rest of her life in Libby. She worked at the Achievements thrift store and group home over the years. Many knew and loved Jan as a friend, “adopted” mom, and a confidant that was always willing to listen and give a hug.

Jan was a kind and compassionate soul, always willing to help another person. Her fried chicken and mashed potatoes will be sorely missed; as well as her quick wit and subtly inappropriate sense of humor. We love you forever and to eternity Jan, Mommy, Nana. Rest peacefully in paradise.

Jan is survived by her husband, Thomas Glover; daughter, Bethany Glover; son, Micah Glover; daughter Laura Glover; and her two grandsons, Robert and Tristan Nelson.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Dewey

Slatten, 91, of Troy

On Wednesday, July 15, Dewey Slatten, beloved wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 91 in Eureka, Mont. She was born November 15, 1928 in Eureka Springs, Ark. to John and Lena (Murphy) Quigley. Her family then moved to Missouri and then later Tracy, California when she was in second grade.

Dewie met her husband Bernard while she was working in Modesto, Cal. He was looking at a room to rent with a friend, and was about to say, “No, thank you!” when she walked in to the house wearing blue jeans and carrying groceries. Instead, he said, “We’ll take it!” They were married in Tracy on September 10, 1950, and moved directly to Chico, Cal., where they lived until 1988 and raised their two children, Susan and Steven. In Chico, most of their time was spent on a 10 acre almond ranch. After her children were grown, Dewie worked at Oser’s linen shop in Chico. Soon after Barney retired, they moved to Paradise, Cal. When he passed away, she eventually moved to Montana to be closer to family.

Dewie’s mom named her after an admired female politician in Arkansas. Her most recalled memories of childhood center around an old billy goat that pulled her and her siblings to school on a sled in the winter, and ate her schoolbooks. It was also her job as a child to churn the butter. In Tracy, Dewie was very involved in their church, and sang in a trio at churches throughout central California. She taught Sunday school the entire time her children were growing up, and was an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed traveling, quilting and crossword puzzles, nice shoes and blazers, eating peaches, strawberries and homemade vanilla ice cream, and collecting antiques, especially oak furniture, beautiful dishes and glass candlesticks. She was famous for her amazing homemade jam and pies. She cared deeply for both of her children and she knew how to have fun. Every grandchild has happy memories of going to “gram’s” house.

Dewie was preceded in death by her father John, her mother Lena, her brother Dale, her sister June, her husband Bernard, and her son Steven.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Susan and Brian Miller, her four grandchildren Holly, Brendan, Erik, and Katherine, six great-grandchildren, her sisters Jewell, Phyllis and Cheryll, and ten nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on August 1, at the Troy Cemetery, 11 a.m., with a picnic afterwards at Roosevelt Park in Troy, Mont. Flowers and cards may be sent to the Miller’s at 445 Riverside Ave in Troy, Mont., 59935. Donations in her name may be sent to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences may be made at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Janet M. Schmidig, 83, of Troy

Janet M. Schmidig, 83, of Troy, passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 20, at Libby Care Center of Cascadia. She was born on June 3, 1937 in Portland, Ore. to Glane and Perul Bastido. She was raised on the Oregon Coast.

Jan met Dominic in 1969 in Oregon, and they married in August 1971. They had their final departure from Oregon and traveled to Libby, Mont. in 1975 to make Montana their permanent home. She worked for St. Regis Lumber Company from 1975 until 1980, and later at St. John Lutheran Hospital in the laundry department. She retired and moved to their cabin in the Yaak in 1997. Jan had many adventures with Dominic, including going to his home county of Switzerland several times.

Jan loved her Yaak home and loved spending time with Dominic there. She enjoyed watching the wildlife off her front porch in her hammock swing and visiting with guests while sitting in the shade. She had great pride in her yearly hobby of planting and watching her flowers bloom in the cool temperature of the Yaak atmosphere.

Survivors include her partner Dominic Schmidig, Troy; brothers Dake Bastido, Albany, Ore.; and Dewey Bastido of Portland, Ore.; special family friends include Gary and Tammy Heyne of Troy; and Clint and Susie Taylor of Troy; along with many of their Yaak community friends. A special thanks go out to Joe Chopyak and Dr. Samantha Pyle of the Northwest Community Health Center, along with the staff and care of the Libby Care Center of Cascadia.

Graveside services will be held at Milnor Lake Cemetery on Thursday, July 30, at 10 a.m. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Death Notice: Kathleen “Kay” JaQueath Watson, 89, of Libby

Kathleen R. “Kay” Jaqueth-Watson, 89, died Thursday July 23, at a Libby Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Schnackenberg Funeral Home.