FAMILY NEWS

David Lee Chapel, age 62, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 12, 2021.

Dave was born to Lonny and Jo (Bushnell) Chapel on January 22, 1959; he being the third of five children.

Dave grew up in Troy spending much of his life enjoying fishing, hunting and the mountains. He graduated from Troy High School in 1978.

While in high school Dave excelled in band, track, basketball and football. He was especially proud of the position he held as placekicker for the Trojans. He was voted wittiest in his class which was an endearing trait that followed him throughout his life.

Dave’s union with Mary Jo Becker brought two beautiful children, Matthew and Melanie, along with bonus children, Gary and Melissa, who he always loved as his own.

Dave spent many years working beside his dad, Lonny, and brother, Larry, at the family cedar mill. He was a volunteer firefighter in Troy for many years as well.

Dave never knew a stranger and warmed the hearts of those he met with his quick wit, his genuine care for others and his awesome bear hugs.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Lonny and Jo Chapel, sister-in-law, Billie Chapel, brothers-in-law, Rodger Swanson and Don Pease, niece, Shannon Chapel, and best friend of 30 years, Lloyd Springer.

Dave is survived by his children, Matthew (Teresa) Chapel, Melanie (Shaun) Mazur, Gary Becker and Melissa Veltri; his greatest treasures, his grandchildren, TJ, Zack, Shianne, Nathan, Grayson, Landon, Madison, Liam, and 3 great-grandsons; his siblings, Larry (Terry) Chapel, Cathy (Dan) Briggs, Loni Swanson and Lola (Jeff) Penniman; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his loyal companion and beloved furry friend Gump Lad.

Rest easy, you will be missed by all.

Services were held at Troy Community Baptist Church this past Saturday, Feb. 20.

Garman V. Guthrie

was born in Maryville, Mo., to Glenn and Dora Guthrie on March 16, 1927 and passed away Feb. 15, 2021.

His family moved to Lodi, Calif., when he was six years old. He attended school in Lodi and served in the U.S. Navy in the Asian Pacific.

Garman was married to Agnes Gaub for 30 years and they had a son, Gary, and daughter, Linda. All have preceded him in death.

Garman owned and operated a body shop, towing and auto salvage yard and farmed a grape vineyard in the Stockton and Lodi area until his retirement.

He married Anna

Marie Johnson in 1985. After Anna’s retirement they traveled in their

motorhome for a year and a half, visiting most states and parts of Canada. They found what he called his “Utopia” in Libby, Mont., in 1997.

He enjoyed the beautiful Cabinet Mountains, the rivers and lakes, wild animals (especially those in his back yard), his yard and garden, fishing, motorcycling, flying, camping, traveling, and working in his shop.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two stepsons and their families.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Laina was born on April 23, 2001, in Kalispell Mont., to Shawn and Billie Weber.

Laina grew up in Libby and enjoyed camping, reading, and music. She sang in choir all through junior high, high school, and into college.

Laina graduated from Libby High School in 2019 and soon moved to Billings to attend college and study Psychology.

Laina was a very private person. She enjoyed long drives with family and friends. On several occasions she would go on adventures alone to take in the sights.

Laina had an insatiable love for Korea, she would watch every Korean drama she could find. It wasn’t unusual to find her making many different types of Korean dishes. She liked to buy Korean books and translate the words to her phone or tablet. She had even started teaching herself the Korean language.

Her love for Korea led her to dream of the day that she could visit. She had once told her mom that she was born in the wrong country.

Laina sought after the simple life and spent many hours reading. When she wasn’t reading, she had her headphones on listening to music.

Laina’s love for animals led to her mother having eight cats and her bird, “Pyrrha,” whom she loved dearly.

Laina’s light and beautiful smile will be missed immensely. She is survived by her parents, Shawn and Billie, sister, Tayla, and three nieces.

Miles Dexter Briggs, 76, passed away on February 19, 2021 at his home in Libby after a short and intense battle with cancer.

He was born December 22, 1944, in San Diego, Calif., to Herb and Anna (Tripp) Briggs.

At an early age Miles & his family relocated to Warland, Montana where he completed eighth grade. His attendance at high school necessitated a move to Libby.

Following high school, Miles worked as a mechanic for Hidgem Ford in Libby. Later he became a heavy equipment operator for the U.S. Corp of Engineers at Libby Dam. He especially enjoyed the beautiful commute to work along the scenic Kootenai River. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling and all outdoor activities.

Miles married Lucille Rhoades in Libby on January 21, 1966. They enjoyed travel in the early years of marriage but were always glad to return to Libby.

Miles loved the rural beauty of Libby and his many hours spent on Bootjack Lake.

Many of Miles friends and family enjoy wood crafts from his work shop. He made bears, horses, picnic tables, benches, shelves and wagons.

Miles was preceded in death by his father, Herb Briggs, mother, Anna Briggs and sister Birdie Stuckey.

Miles is survived by his wife, Lucille, and son, Toby; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A viewing will be held from 1 to 7p.m. at Schnackenberg Funeral home in Libby on Wednesday, February 24.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the City of Libby Cemetery on Thursday, February 25.

